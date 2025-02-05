Risk Strategies Acquires Griffith Insurance, LLP

BOSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced it has acquired Griffith Insurance, LLP, a full-service independent insurance agency based in West Chester, Pennsylvania. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1988, Griffith Insurance provides a wide range of risk and liability products to a diverse client base, including commercial and private client business segments. The agency also has a focus on the construction industry, creating alignment and opportunity for Risk Strategies, which has developed one of the country’s leading surety bond practices. Additionally, Griffith also has a strong personal lines business, where its focus on high net-worth individuals and family offices, complements the Risk Strategies National Private Client Services Practice and its broader services, capabilities, and resources.

“I’m excited to welcome the team at Griffith Insurance to the Risk Strategies family,” said Rob Rosenzweig, Northeast Regional Leader, Risk Strategies. “This is a highly experienced group of professionals who bring with them the same client-first ethos that has made Risk Strategies an industry leader. It’s a great addition to the company.”

Since its 2017 acquisition of medical malpractice specialist Cornerstone Professional Liability Consultants, Risk Strategies has grown to become a market leader in Pennsylvania through organic growth and a number of strategic acquisitions, including:

Leading surety bond specialists J.W. Surety, along with its affiliates Lance Surety and Bryant Surety

Mahorsky Group, Inc. and its affiliate entity Brick Procurement, Inc.

Employee benefits specialist Fairmount Benefits Company

Three retail commercial specialty agencies: Dash & Love, Joyce Insurance Group, and Robert C. Williams Agency

National specialty benefits consulting firm Cambridge Advisory Group



“Becoming a part of Risk Strategies is a great fit for our organization, our people and our business,” said Tom Griffith, Owner, Griffith Insurance, LLP. “This move brings an array of specialty capabilities and resources that will help us better serve current clients and compete more effectively for new ones.”

Beyond construction and personal lines, Griffith offers its broader client base commercial insurance services, such as business owners’ policies, commercial auto, and now, the expertise and capabilities of the full Risk Strategies line of specialty practices.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com

Media Contact

Alana Bannan

Senior Account Executive

360-975-1812

Rsc@matternow.com