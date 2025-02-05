FinovateEurope to Host 30+ Live Demos Showcasing the Latest Fintech Solutions

LONDON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa PLC (“ Informa ”), a London-based events production, digital products and academic research services agency, will host FinovateEurope . As the only major fintech conference with half the attendees from leading financial institutions, the event will be held in person from February 25-26, 2025, at the Intercontinental O2 Hotel in London, England.

Finovate believes that the limited time of financial sector executives, investors, C-suite leaders, financial innovators, fintech operators and other attendees is truly invaluable. As the industry-leading event for market-ready innovations, executive-level networking, and inspiring insights, FinovateEurope’s proceedings are optimised for incredible business efficiency.

At the upcoming event, participants shall delve into the entire spectrum of fintech innovation and the financial ecosystem, all under one roof. The event shall be attended by 1000-plus decision-makers and innovators; 600-plus attendees from banks, investment houses and other financial institutions; 700-plus C-suite executives, directors, heads of departments, and vice presidents; 250-plus start-ups; 200-plus venture capitalists and investors; and 75-plus expert speakers and thought leaders.

For over a decade, Finovate has attracted the biggest names across the financial landscape. 60% of past attendees have been from financial institutions such as banks, investors, and venture capital firms, while 25% are from fintech or technology companies and a further 11% represent solution providers. Senior leadership from marquee names such as Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citi, Fidelity Investments, HSBC, ING, J.P. Morgan and Llyods will be in attendance. Other attendees will be representing the media and government.

FinovateEurope has garnered a reputation for its highly efficient format; world-class educational experiences; a large pool of the very best analysts, innovators, and experts; and a high-calibre audience from leading global financial institutions including the top European banks. Most significantly, the event’s precise networking design streamlines one-on-one connections with founders, innovators, executives, and experts; and offers a unique frame of reference, novel ideas, solutions to specific pain points, and a fresh outlook for seasoned industry professionals.

The event boasts a star-studded line-up of 75+ speakers and shall include Paulette Toynton , Global Head of Channel Servicing and Customer Care, HSBC; Shivani Baghel , Senior Programme Manager, Klarna; Dominik Schütz , Head of Innovation Lab, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW); Joris Hensen , Initiator and Co-Lead Deutsche Bank API Program, Deutsche Bank and Thea Loch , Head of Group Optimisation, Llyods Banking Group; among other eminent members of the industry.

Tracey Follows , Professor, Strategic Foresight, London Business School; Linda Yueh , Fellow in Economics, Oxford University; Joel Perlman , Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director, OakNorth; Jurgen Vandenbroucke , Managing Director, everyoneINVESTED, KBC; Michael Salmony , CEO, Payments Innovation; Taner Akcok , CTO of Corporate Bank Germany and Global Head of API Banking, Deutsche Bank AG; Kate Fitzgerald , Head of Policy, Payment Systems Regulator; are among the dozen keynote speakers at the event who shall share their perspectives on a variety of industry issues.

Greg Palmer , Vice President, Finovate will offer the welcome address on both Day One and Day Two of the event.

Having amassed considerable experience in spotlighting innovative fintech companies, the event will host more than 30 interactive demo sessions in an authentic and efficient format where C-level executives will showcase cutting-edge technological breakthroughs, as well as discuss roadmaps for the future. Each presenting company is hand-picked by Finovate through a rigorous selection process to ensure attendees maximise their takeaways from the event.

The invited demoers span numerous innovative areas such as AI, data analytics, AML and identity authentication, automation, and banking technology and shall include exciting start-ups such as Arva AI ; Byne ; Dimply ; Doshi App ; Intrepid Fox ; and Light Frame among others.

The event’s unparalleled networking opportunities shall include unique high-impact meet-and-greet sessions, 1-on-1 conversations with experts at the forefront of technological and business developments, and will be supported by Finovate’s state-of-the-art matchmaking tool that optimises the experience of attendees seeking to redefine the future of financial services.

New in 2025, is the rolling out of FinovateAllocate, a service to supercharge networking by enabling quickfire one-on-one meetings based on state-of-the-art AI matchmaking. Curated meetings in the Allocated networking zones shall focus on key topics such as Payments, CX, Lending, AI and more.

An invite-only Special Pre-event Briefing and Cocktail Reception on the eve of the event, i.e. Monday, 24th February 2025 shall offer a unique environment to make lasting industry connections in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere.

The pre-event shall include sessions with Greg Palmer, Vice President, Finovate; David Barton-Grimley , Fintech Strategy Director, 11:FS; Marion Laboure , Senior Economist, Deutsche Bank; as well as an Expert Insight on the global economic and geo-political outlook with Manas Chawla , Founder and Chief Executive, London Politica; among others.

The evening will conclude with a drinks and networking session with industry professionals from banks, asset managers, and insurance companies.

The organizers have placed great emphasis on developing structured options to deepen industry bonds, speed up knowledge exchange, explore potential synergies and forge life-long partnerships with industry peers.

To view the list of speakers and the detailed agenda for both days, visit

https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/agenda/2/

To register for the in-person event, visit https://informaconnect.com/finovateeurope/purchase/select-package/

