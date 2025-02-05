$48.42 Billion Data Center Liquid Cooling Markets 2024-2025 and 2034: Key Growth Drivers Include Advanced Technologies such as Immersion and Direct-to-Chip Cooling

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center liquid cooling market, valued at $5.65 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $48.42 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 23.96% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The data center liquid cooling market has been experiencing rapid growth, driven by the rising demand for energy-efficient and sustainable cooling solutions to support high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and hyperscale data centers. Key drivers include the proliferation of advanced technologies such as immersion and direct-to-chip cooling, which offer superior thermal efficiency and reduced power consumption compared to traditional air cooling systems.



Regulatory pressures to reduce carbon footprints and achieve net-zero goals are encouraging adoption alongside advancements in liquid cooling systems that facilitate higher server densities and operational reliability. Industry players are innovating with sustainable cooling fluids and scalable solutions tailored to emerging AI workloads and 5G applications.



However, challenges such as high implementation costs and limited standardization persist. Despite these obstacles, liquid cooling remains essential for addressing the growing heat densities of modern IT infrastructure while promoting sustainability and optimizing performance, solidifying its position as a transformative technology in data center operations.

This market analysis encompasses detailed insights into applications, products, and regional dynamics, highlighting drivers, restraints, and opportunities in key regions such as the U.S., Germany, and South Korea. The study provides a comprehensive perspective on the market's development and growth potential by leveraging in-depth research and predictive models. The focus on sustainability, coupled with innovation in cooling technologies, positions liquid cooling as a pivotal factor in modernizing data center operations globally





Market Segmentation

IT and Telecom to Lead the Market (by End User)

The IT and telecom segment is set to dominate the data center liquid cooling market, driven by its critical role in managing substantial data volumes generated by data-intensive applications. The adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G, 6G, AI, and virtual reality has spurred demand for efficient data transmission and processing. As the backbone of modern economies, the IT and telecom industry supports low-latency requirements and massive data generation. Additionally, the BFSI sector shift toward paperless operations further amplifies demand for data centers, enhancing the need for liquid cooling technologies.

Hyperscale Data Center to Lead the Market (by Data Center)

The hyperscale data center segment is set to lead the data center liquid cooling market, driven by its critical role in supporting cloud services and computing applications. The increasing shift from physical to cloud computing has significantly boosted demand for hyperscale facilities. Major players such as Alibaba, Microsoft, and Google have already adopted advanced liquid cooling technologies, setting industry benchmarks and driving further growth. This trend underscores hyperscale data centers' dominance in meeting rising demands for energy-efficient and scalable cooling solutions.

Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHX) to Lead the Market (by Solution)

The rear door heat exchanger segment is set to dominate the data center liquid cooling market from 2024 to 2034 due to advancements in cooling technology that enhance efficiency and sustainability. These systems effectively utilize server-generated heat to reduce energy consumption, offering superior energy efficiency compared to direct cooling methods. Studies, such as those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, highlight their ability to eliminate hot spots, ensure uniform temperature distribution, and optimize IT performance. This precise cooling solution aligns with the growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable data center operations.



Recent developments in the data center liquid cooling market:

In August 2023, Boyd collaborated with NVIDIA and the Department of Energy on the COOLERCHIPS program to reduce data center cooling energy consumption to less than 5% of total energy use.

In November 2023, nVent showcased its advanced liquid cooling portfolio, including row-based liquid-to-air heat rejection units and rear door air-to-liquid heat exchangers. These modular solutions enable hyperscale data centers to meet growing cooling demands without extensive infrastructure upgrades.

At the Supercomputing Conference 2024 (SC24) in November 2024, JETCOOL Technologies Inc. unveiled its SmartPlate cooling technology and a 300kW coolant distribution unit (CDU), enabling seamless scalability up to 2.1MW for hyperscale AI workloads. This collaboration with Flex emphasizes the integration of the company's microconvective cooling with Flex's manufacturing capabilities, offering purpose-built solutions for AI and HPC applications.

Demand Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Drivers

Increasing Data Center Spending

Growing Need for Hyperscale Data Centers

Reduction in Operational Costs

Market Restraints

High Investment Costs

Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market

Market Opportunities

Retrofitting Opportunities

Heat Repurposing from Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

This report formulates a strong competitive strategy designed for the data center liquid cooling market. It assesses key market players, suggests differentiation tactics, and provides guidance for maintaining a competitive edge. By following these strategic directives, companies can effectively position themselves against competitors, ensuring long-term success and profitability in a rapidly evolving market.

Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Asetek

Asperitas

Chilldyne

Coolit Systems

DCX

GRC

Iceotope

LiquidStack Holding

Submer

Vertiv Group Corp.

ZutaCore, Inc.

Coolcentric

Midas Immersion Cooling

Motivair Corporation

PEZY Computing

Mikros Technologies

Nortek Air Solutions

TMGcore

Koolance

Firmus Technologies

Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co.

LiquidCool Solutions

Rittal

Accelsius

Legrand

STULZ

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co.

Werner Finley

Boyd

Danfoss

nVent

Alfa Laval

Kelvion Holding

FogHashing

Super Micro Computer

JETCOOL Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 235 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $48.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends Shaping Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

1.1.2 Efficient Cooling Systems

1.1.3 Renewable Energy for Data Centers

1.1.4 Rising Demand for Edge Computing

1.1.5 Increased Interest in High-Performance Gaming and Bitcoin Mining Applications

1.1.6 Increased Data Requirements

1.1.7 Surge in Investments toward Data Center Cooling Innovations

1.1.8 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario

1.1.9 Other Industrial Trends

1.1.9.1 HPC Cluster Developments

1.1.9.2 Blockchain Initiatives

1.1.9.3 Super Computing

1.1.9.4 Impact of Server/Rack Density

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Case Studies

1.6.1 Immersion Cooling Technology

Revolutionizing Data Center Efficiency: Two-Phase Liquid Immersion Cooling at Quincy, Washington

Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: The University of Leeds' Adoption of Fully Immersed Liquid-Cooled Servers

PeaSoup Cloud: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Cloud Services with Immersion Cooling Technology

HYDRA Immersion Cooling: Revolutionizing Data Centre Efficiency and Sustainability

Advancing Thermal Efficiency: The Role of Liquid Immersion Cooling in Future Data Centers

Transforming Data Centers: Enhanced Efficiency with GRC's CarnotJet System

Revolutionizing HPC: Magma Supercomputer and Advanced Liquid Cooling at LLNL

Revolutionizing HPC Efficiency: Shell IT's Immersion Cooling Deployment with Penguin Solutions and AMD

Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling: OVHcloud's Single-Phase Immersion Technology

Optimizing Immersion Phase-Change Cooling for Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Revolutionizing Digital Payments with Liquid Cooling: A Sustainable Path to High-Performance Computing

Transforming Supercomputing with Immersion Cooling: TACC's Lonestar6 Journey

Empowering Scientific Advancements with Immersion Cooling: PIC's Success Story

Advancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: KAORI and MIVOLT's Immersion Cooling Solution

Empowering Reliance Jio's Mobile Edge Compute with Immersion Cooling

Advancing High-Density Compute with Immersion Cooling

Driving Efficiency and Sustainability with Liquid Immersion Cooling

Enhancing Mining Efficiency with FogHashing's Immersion Cooling Solution

Optimizing High-Performance Computing with Immersion Cooling Technology

Advancing Data Center Sustainability with Two-Phase Immersion Cooling

1.6.2 Other Liquid Cooling Technology

Case Study 1: Capital Expense Comparison - Facility and IT Load for Both Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Data Center

Case Study 2: Colovore Implements Liquid Cooling Solution, Offering Rack Capacities of up to 50 kW

1.7 Startup Landscape

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

Increasing Data Center Spending

Growing Need for Hyperscale Data Centers

Reduction in Operational Costs

1.8.2 Market Restraints

High Investment Costs

Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

Retrofitting Opportunities

Heat Repurposing from Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services

1.9 Data Center Dielectric Fluid Market Outlook

1.9.1 Selection Criteria for Dielectric Fluid for Data Center Immersion Cooling

1.9.2 Comparative Analysis for Different Liquid Cooling Technologies

1.9.3 Comparative Analysis for Dielectric Fluids

1.9.3.1 Rising Dielectric Fluid Usage Amid the Emergence of Liquid Cooling Trends

1.9.3.1.1 Comparison between Air and Liquid Cooling Technology

1.9.3.1.2 Green Innovation in Dielectric Fluids: Plant-Based Cooling Solutions for Data Centers and Crypto Mining Facilities

1.10 Impact of PFAS Ban on the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Outlook

1.11 Historical Analysis of Liquid Cooling Deployment across Global Data Centers, 2018-2023

1.12 New Data Center Trends toward Adoption of Liquid Cooling, 2024-2034

1.13 Impact of Rising Rack Density on Data Center Liquid Cooling



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.1.1 Application Summary

2.2 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Application)

2.2.1 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.2.2 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Data Center)

2.2.2.1 Hyperscale Data Center

2.2.2.2 Enterprise Data Center

2.2.2.3 Colocation Data Center



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Solution)

3.3.1 Rear Door Heat Exchangers (RDHX)

3.3.2 Direct Cooling

3.3.2.1 Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling System

3.3.2.2 Immersion Cooling System

3.3.2.2.1 Single-Phase Immersion Cooling

3.3.2.2.2 Two-Phase Immersion Cooling



4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 U.K.

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 China

4.7 Rest-of-the-World



5 Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Strategic Initiatives, 2020-2024

5.2 Market Share

5.3 Company Profiles

