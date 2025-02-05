The Impact and Trends of Review Designations in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Review Designations: Trends and Industry Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report investigates review designations in the pharmaceutical industry from the standpoint of drug development. It provides an in- depth review of the history and available designations alongside high-level analysis of key trends and movements within the industry via regulatory, clinical, and market-based analysis, allowing you to discern the impact these designations have had on the market and on the drug products themselves.



Report Scope



This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 23 figures throughout the report illustrate major points, trends and impacts review designations have had upon the Pharmaceutical industry . This report is required reading for:

Investors that want to understand the impact key review designations like Orphan Drug Designations could have on companies.

Professional Services that are interested in understanding the impact review designations have had on the Biopharmaceutical industry

Large pharma companies interested in lifecycle management of their portfolio and want to see how they can extend or expand their portfolios' reach

Small and medium pharma who may want to secure review designations and want to see how it could impact their portfolio

Reasons to Buy

Insights on how review designations impacted drug development

Insights on how drug approvals may impact future drug development and approval trends

Sales and regulatory-based insights into 2023 covering various drugs and companies

Company Coverage Includes:

Pfizer

Merck & Co,Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Abbvie

F.Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Astrazeneca Plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GSK

Amgen

Novartia AG

Sanofi

Ono Pharmaceutical

Beigene

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical group

Zai Lab

Sino Biopharmaceutical

Innovent Biologics

Jiangsu Hengrul Medicine

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction to Review Designations

1.1 Definitions

1.2 Timeline of key events



2 Review Designation Trends

2.1 Designations awarded by time?

2.2 Designations by type?

2.3 Designations by region?

2.4 Top therapy areas?

2.5 Top companies



3 Impact of Review Designations

3.1 Impact on approvals

3.2 Impact on sales



4 Key Findings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khi1l9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.