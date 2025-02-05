Beauty and Spa Industry Titans Converge at Questex’s 2025 International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conference in NYC

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Beauty Show (IBS New York) and the International Esthetics, Cosmetics, & Spa Conference (IECSC New York) return to the Javits Convention Center March 23-25, 2025, with the industries’ top stars sharing their wisdom, talent and advice to help attendees grow their businesses and expand their customer base.

The multitude of new educational opportunities will be led by prominent artists, skilled estheticians, celebrity stylists and beauty and wellness influencers. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the latest trends and techniques, along with business-building skills to take their crafts and careers to the next level. Offerings run the gamut from hair cutting and coloring techniques, to Gua Sha Rituals, Keratin Lash Lifts, and so much more!

Over 100 sessions are included free with an Exhibit Hall pass at both co-located shows. Hands-on workshops provide a more tactile educational experience while Master Classes offer an in-depth learning experience for an additional fee.

New offerings in 2025 include:

Hormones & Clinical Skincare

Weeding Out the Wrong Clients

Custom Coloring Wefts & Extensions

Generating Income & Acquiring Clients with Social Media

Barrier-Boosting Treatments for Melanin Rich Skin

CQ for Building Relationships & Your Bottom Line

Bombshell Blonding Tips

Gaining & Working with Celebrity Clients

For a full list of classes and speakers at IBS New York, click here.

For a full list of classes and speakers at IECSC New York, click here.

Top-tier educators on tap for this year’s Shows include:

IBS New York

Candy Shaw – trained in Paris, Shaw is the world’s foremost authority on balayage education. She teaches a fast, efficient, no-nonsense method of hair painting and runs three companies: her Atlanta salon; a Balayage education Academy and SUNLIGHTS Balayage, the makers and purveyors of the world’s leading balayage products and education.

Presley Poe – a visionary with 23 years of hairstyling expertise, Poe stands as a trailblazer in the industry. Dedicated to equitable education, she strives to create nurturing and creative spaces for fellow artists. As a BTC One-shot winner, brand ambassador for BaBylissPRO, Cosmoprof 2023 team member, and Co-founder of Presley Poe & Friends, she is a global educator committed to uplifting the hairstyling community.

Sean Casey – a celebrated Master Barber, educator, and entrepreneur with over 25 years of expertise in the barbering industry, Casey is the visionary behind the award-winning TwinCutZ barbershops and founder of the Barber Academy by Sean Casey. His deep passion for teaching has led him to train over 10,000 students worldwide, empowering the next generation of barbers to excel in their craft.

Chrystofer Benson – highly respected in the professional beauty industry for his exceptional creative vision, communication skills, and technical talent, Benson is an industry education leader. As an avid competitor, he is a GLOBAL AWARD-WINNING Colorist and Stylist with 100+ International titles in Cutting, Color, and Styling.

Keya Neal – a seasoned beauty industry professional with 30 years of experience, Neal is renowned for her groundbreaking work in breaking the textural and racial boundaries that segregate the hair industry. As a color educator, speaker, and DEI consultant, Neal has transformed the landscape of hair education and advocacy.

Kell Grace – known for 4 updos in 4 minutes, Grace has built a successful updo and salon business over the past 20 years, and she's excited to bring her time saving, money-making techniques to stylists and salon owners that attend IBS! She is a licensed Cosmetologist, a Certified Wig Maker and holds a BAS degree in Supervision and Management.

IECSC New York

Savanna Boda – a licensed medical Aesthetician and acne specialist based in Dallas, Texas, Boda has a cult following of 377K on Instagram. She is the founder and owner of Savanna Boda Aesthetics, a medical spa that focuses on ethical and results driven aesthetics.

Charmaine R. Cooper – aka The Skin Theologian, Charmaine is a globally recognized speaker, author, and educator with 28 years in the skin profession. She specializes in skin health equity and cultural intelligence training. Her transformative work focuses on empowering individuals, particularly in the underrepresented area of melanin-rich skin care.

Kirsten Goetzelman – the Founder of Enso Wax, The Waxing Guide, and The Waxing Podcast, Goetzelman has been a licensed Esthetician for over 11 years and specializes in hair removal.

Dr. Erin Madigan-Fleck NMD, LE, LEI – a naturopathic physician, a licensed master cosmetologist-esthetician, Dr. Madigan-Fleck is an esthetic instructor, and holds a dermatology tech certificate. She serves on the Educational Board for the International Association of Applied Corneotherapy in Germany and is an advisory board member for Skin Inc. Magazine.

Nichelle Foster Mosley – an international award-winning licensed esthetician, corneotherapy specialist, and certified social-emotional learning and somatic facilitator, Nichelle is the founder of The Skin Barrier Academy. She transforms the esthetics industry by empowering educators, solopreneurs, and school communities to enhance well-being through advanced corneotherapy techniques and whole-person wellness practices.



Attendees may register to attend the Shows by clicking here. Exhibit Hall passes include all free classes at IBS NY, all Product-Focused Education at IECSC NY, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. All-inclusive VIP and Premium passes are available for purchase along with Master Classes, Hands-on Workshops at IBS NY and the curated conference sessions at IECSC NY are available for additional fees. Press may apply for a media pass here.

SHOW HOURS:

Sunday, March 23: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 24: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 25: 10:30am – 3:30pm

NEW YORK INFO:

