Transmission Fluids Market to Reach USD 11.1 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Transmission Fluids Market Size was valued at USD 8.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 11.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Transmission fluids are crucial in the automotive industry, serving as both lubricants and coolants for transmission systems. They minimize friction, prevent overheating, and enable smooth gear shifts. Rising global vehicle demand has driven the need for high-quality fluids. ExxonMobil leads in advanced fluid development, while the American Petroleum Institute sets performance standards, ensuring quality and boosting market growth.





Key Players:

ExxonMobil (Mobil 1, Mobil Super)

Royal Dutch Shell (Shell Helix, Shell Spirax)

Chevron (Chevron Havoline, Chevron Delo)

TotalEnergies (Total Quartz, Total Transmission Fluid)

Castrol (Castrol EDGE, Castrol Transmax)

BP (Castrol GTX, BP Visco 7000)

Fuchs Petrolub (Fuchs Titan, Fuchs ATF)

Valvoline (Valvoline MaxLife, Valvoline DEX/MERC)

Liqui Moly (Liqui Moly Top Tec, Liqui Moly ATF)

Sinopec (Sinopec 5W-30, Sinopec ATF D)

Lukoil (Lukoil Genesis, Lukoil ATF DEXRON)

Petro-Canada (Petro-Canada Supreme, Petro-Canada ATF)

Afton Chemical (Afton ATF, Afton 3000)

Addinol (Addinol ATF, Addinol Premium)

Motul (Motul 300V, Motul ATF)

Havoline (Chevron) (Havoline ProDS, Havoline ATF)

Idemitsu Kosan (Idemitsu ATF, Idemitsu Multi-Vehicle)

Kendall Motor Oil (Kendall GT-1, Kendall Transmission Fluid)

Phillips 66 (Phillips 66 Xtreme, Phillips 66 ATF)

BASF (BASF Fluid, BASF Additives)

Transmission Fluids Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.6% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Automatic Transmission Fluids, Manual Transmission Fluids, Dual Clutch Transmission Fluids, Continuously Variable Transmission Fluids)

• By Application (Automotive, Off-Road Vehicles)

Technological Advancements in Transmission Fluids

Synthetic transmission fluids that are thermally stable and have high oxidation resistance.

Introduction of biodegradable transmission fluids to meet environmental regulations.

In additive technologies, innovations enhance wear protection and increase fluid life.

Development of special formulation transmission fluids for electric drivetrains.

Improved viscosity modifiers for best performance at a wide range of temperatures.

In 2023, by product manual transmission fluids dominated and accounted for around 56% of revenue share

This is attributed to their durability and cost-effectiveness when used in commercial vehicles. Such fluids enjoy high adoption in Asia Pacific wherein manual transmissions have earned thumping majorities. Organizations like SIAM report an extremely strong preference for commercial fleets, reinforcing market dominance.

By Application, off-road vehicles dominated and accounted for the largest 60% share in 2023, followed by construction vehicles.

High performance fluids are always used in the extreme conditions and conditions. Off-road vehicles used government initiatives that also included US infrastructure projects along with USDA-sponsored agriculture advancements; demand for transmission fluids in heavy machinery has surged.

Asia Pacific region dominated and accounted for about 55% market share in 2023

This dominance was primarily supported by its automobile industry. The world's largest vehicle manufacturer, China, saw increasing demand as per the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Indian automotive growth, supported by SIAM, and Japan's innovations increased the demand. The government initiatives of "Made in China 2025" and India's "Automotive Mission Plan 2026" were fueling market expansion, hence strengthening the dominance of the region.

Recent Developments

January 2024: Brakes India introduced the gear and transmission oils under the Revia brand, two of which include the 80W90 and the 85W140. As part of its expansion into lubricants, it strengthens its portfolio within the automotive field.

introduced the gear and transmission oils under the Revia brand, two of which include the 80W90 and the 85W140. As part of its expansion into lubricants, it strengthens its portfolio within the automotive field. September 2024: Idemitsu announced its strategic partnership with XL Parts and The Parts House as a step forward to efficiently spreading its products through the United States. The distribution partnership will fortify Idemitsu's leadership in the market of the United States.

