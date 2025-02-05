Best Super Greens Powder (2025): Hiya Health Named Top Green Powder Brand by Expert Consumers

Boston, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a growing market of nutrition-focused products for children, Expert Consumers has recognized Hiya Health’s Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods as the Top Green Powder Brand for 2025. This acknowledgment highlights Hiya Health’s innovative approach to providing kid-friendly nutrition in a format that supports parents in addressing common dietary challenges.





Nutrition continues to be a critical focus for families, with many parents seeking effective ways to ensure their children consume essential nutrients, particularly from fruits and vegetables. Hiya Health responds to this need with a greens powder developed specifically for children aged 2 and up. Unlike many products intended for adults, Hiya’s formula blends 55 whole-food kid-safe ingredients into a chocolate-flavored powder that is both nutritious and enjoyable for children.

Hiya Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods combines four proprietary blends tailored to support growth, digestion, and cognitive development. These include the Essential Greens Blend, which provides key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants; the Kids Digestion Blend, designed to support gut health and nutrient absorption; and the Kids Superfood Blend, which incorporates fruits and vegetables to promote overall well-being. Each serving is free from sugar, allergens, and artificial additives, offering a balanced and safe nutritional option.

Hiya Health’s commitment to convenience and sustainability is evident in its packaging and delivery model. The first order includes a refillable canister designed for freshness and includes stickers kids can use to decorate and personalize their experience. Monthly eco-friendly refills are delivered on a pediatrician-recommended schedule, ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality greens powder.

The product’s versatility is another key feature, allowing parents to incorporate it into milk, smoothies, or even homemade treats like brownies. This adaptability not only meets the dietary needs of children but also fits seamlessly into the routines of busy families.

An Expert Consumers representative commented, “Hiya Health addresses a critical gap in children’s nutrition with a product that combines efficacy, safety, and taste. The innovative refillable canister and eco-friendly refills reflect a modern approach to convenience and sustainability that aligns with the values of today’s families.”

Hiya Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods has been particularly well-received for its thoughtful design and kid-centric appeal. The chocolate flavor, combined with fun and interactive elements like stickers, transforms nutrition into an activity children look forward to, making it easier for parents to encourage healthy habits.

The product is priced at $54 per child, with discounts available for multiple children. Hiya offers 50% off the first order of Greens. The initial package includes a 30-day supply of powder along with the refillable canister. Refills are delivered fresh every month, allowing families to maintain their nutritional routines effortlessly.

Hiya Health continues to stand out in a competitive market by addressing the specific needs of children while providing parents with a reliable, convenient, and sustainable option. With recognition from Expert Consumers, Hiya’s Kids Daily Greens + Superfoods sets a new standard for child-focused nutrition.

