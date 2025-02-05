VelocityEHS Recognized as a Best Places to Work

CHICAGO, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS®, the global leader in EHS & ESG software solutions, is honored to be named as one of Built In’s 2025 Best Places to Work. The company has been recognized in both the Midsize and Remote categories, reflecting its commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

Built In’s annual awards program honors companies of all sizes—from startups to enterprises—and celebrates top employers in major tech markets across the U.S., including remote-first organizations.

“At VelocityEHS, we believe that our people are the heart of our success,” said Rachel Kaiser, SVP Chief People Officer, VelocityEHS. “This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a collaborate workplace where every employee feels valued, supported, and empowered to grow—both personally and professionally.”

To align with the benefits candidates increasingly value through Built In, the program celebrates companies that offer the best compensation and total rewards packages. It evaluates key factors such as remote and flexible work opportunities, initiatives that promote engagement and belonging, and a culture that prioritizes people-first values.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris. “At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor.”

Read more news and insights on the VelocityEHS press page.



About VelocityEHS



Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. In addition, Velocity offers world-class applications for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and ESG.

The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is the “always on” recruiting platform that reaches the tech professionals that other leading recruiting platforms don’t. Designed to help companies hire expert tech talent, Built In continuously drives brand awareness with content. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand global tech professionals visit our site to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers, find the right job opportunities and get hired. Thousands of companies, from fast-growing startups to the largest enterprises rely on Built In. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach technical and expert talent. www.builtin.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Sinkwitts

VelocityEHS

jsinkwitts@ehs.com