New Chargeflow Research Shows that As Many as 80 Percent of Chargebacks Are Abusive

TEL AVIV, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chargeflow , the pioneering chargeback platform tailored exclusively for online businesses, today announced a new research report, The Psychology of Chargebacks: Uncovering Why Consumers Dispute Charges . Featuring insights from 701 consumers, the research shows that customer demands for immediate issue resolution and other factors are leading to soaring incidents of unfriendly fraud that could be costing merchants as much as $117 billion annually.

According to Mastercard’s 2024 Outlook: Strategic Insights for Issuers and Merchants report, U.S. chargeback transaction volume is expected to reach 146 million chargebacks in 2026. In its latest report, Chargeflow provides details that look beyond this growth to show why customers are choosing to file chargebacks over resolving issues directly with merchants.

Prompt Customer Service is Critical

Customers who have experienced issues with a merchant expect the situation to be resolved quickly. In fact, many give merchants zero opportunity to remedy a problem. When asked how long they would typically wait to file a chargeback after encountering an issue, 23 percent stated they would file immediately. Another 38 percent stated they would wait just 1-3 days, while 23 percent said they were happy with response times between 4-7 days. The bottom line, customers are giving merchants' customer service teams little to no time to identify the issue and de-escalate any problems before disputes are filed.

Lack of Immediate Communication Opens Door for Chargebacks

Customers value merchant communications when it comes to resolving issues. According to the research, 64 percent say it’s important they receive immediate communication from a merchant regarding a complaint, with an additional 31 percent saying it is somewhat important. Their goal is unanimous–90 percent of consumers report they typically try to resolve a matter with the merchant before initiating a chargeback.

While customers seek resolution, their patience quickly runs thin. According to the research, 85 percent of customers are likely or somewhat likely to move forward and file a chargeback if a merchant doesn't respond to their complaint within a reasonable timeframe. With such demands, it should come as no surprise that 80 percent of those who initiated a chargeback said they were never contacted by a merchant with customer service teams that are likely understaffed and overburdened.

Dispute Policies Encourage Chargebacks

Overworked teams are not the only issue. Customer-first dispute policies also lead to chargeback success rates that do little to dissuade customers from acting—only 12 percent report having had a chargeback denied. Eight percent of respondents said they had a chargeback refuted for insufficient evidence, 3 percent said their claim was denied because merchants provided counterevidence, and 2 percent for a policy violation. With that level of success, it’s not surprising that 98 percent of consumers have had a neutral to highly satisfactory experience with the chargeback process offered by their bank or credit card.

“The industry is acutely aware that chargebacks are soaring but there is far less clarity on what’s driving this surge. This research shows that a lack of patience on the side of customers is driving a vast majority of chargebacks that are not only unnecessary but also costing merchants billions of dollars,” said Ariel Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of Chargeflow. “This situation is exacerbated by the use of customer-first dispute policies which make it more appealing to file a dispute than to work with customer service teams towards a resolution. Stopping this cycle requires merchants to improve their support systems to the point where resolving an issue is a more attractive option to customers.”

Bad Customer Experiences Also Drive Chargebacks

Customer reliance on chargebacks is not only tied to perceived poor service resolution. The Chargeflow research found a direct correlation between customer experiences and chargeback. For example, when asked about the likelihood of initiating a chargeback if they encountered an issue with a purchase, 27 percent of respondents stated they were highly likely, and 35 percent stated they were somewhat likely. Only 11 percent of customers said they are somewhat unlikely and very unlikely. This finding is consistent with the core theme that consumers view chargeback as a standard tool for addressing perceived problems with a merchant.

Lack of Awareness Leads Consumers to Unknowingly Committing Friendly Fraud

Chargeflow’s The Psychology of Chargebacks report found that nearly 80 percent of chargeback cases result from friendly fraud. Despite this figure, this new research finds that most customers are unaware they are engaging in such activity. When asked if they initiated a false chargeback (when they knew the merchant was in the right and they should not), only 2.9 percent of respondents said they had done so. That means close to 97 percent believe they have not incorrectly filed a chargeback—rates that cannot be correct.

In fact, the research found that only 9 percent of respondents said they filed a chargeback because they disagreed with a brand, its values, or its customer experience. As a result, consumers likely believe that they have rightly used their customer protections and not purposely or maliciously attached merchants.

Survey Methodology

This survey features data gathered from responses from a population sample of 700 people. Of this group, there was a near-even split between four age demographics: 18-34 (20 percent), 35-44 (28 percent), 45-54 (27), and 55-99 (25 percent). Forty-four percent of respondents listed as Male and 56 percent as female. The margin of error rests at 4 percent, with a confidence level of 95 percent.

To access the complete Psychology of Chargebacks: Analyzing the Hidden Factors That Push Consumers to Dispute Charges report, please visit here .

Chargebacks represent a significant challenge in the global financial landscape, impacting merchants across various industries. Here's an overview of the worldwide chargeback volume, both in terms of the number of chargebacks and their monetary value:

Number of Chargebacks:

2023 Data: In 2023, the global ecosystem experienced approximately 238 million chargebacks. Projections indicate that by 2026, this number could rise to around 337 million, marking a 42% increase. citeturn0search0



Monetary Value of Chargebacks:

2023 Estimates: The total cost associated with chargebacks worldwide was projected to reach $117.46 billion in 2023. This figure encompasses various expenses, including lost sales revenue, fees, and administrative costs borne by merchants and financial institutions. citeturn0search2



U.S. Specific Data: Focusing on the United States, cardholders disputed at least $65.2 billion worth of charges in 2023. When considering additional factors such as the broader financial impact on merchants, the total cost to U.S. merchants was estimated at approximately $243.75 billion.



Average Cost per Chargeback:

Per Incident Cost: On average, each chargeback in 2023 cost merchants about $191. This estimate is based on an average disputed transaction amount of $90 and includes various associated costs. citeturn0search2



These statistics underscore the substantial financial impact of chargebacks on businesses globally. The rising trend in both the number and value of chargebacks highlights the importance for merchants to implement effective prevention and management strategies to mitigate potential losses.