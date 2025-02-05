Artillery Systems Market Size and Trends Analysis, 2024-2034: Segments, Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Artillery Systems Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments, Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed forecast, including market size, CAGR, and regional breakdowns. It enables users to identify key segments and programs driving market growth, offering insights into future opportunities and investment areas. The dataset also assists OEMs and manufacturers in targeting high-potential markets, facilitating strategic planning and R&D investments to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.



The report provides the market size forecast and the estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for artillery systems market over the forecast period.

Market Insights



Land warfare techniques have undergone significant changes over the past decade due to the rise of technologically improved threats, thereby requiring militaries to employ newer artillery systems to neutralize these emerging challenges. In addition, the demand for artillery systems is also anticipated to be driven by the ongoing territorial and border conflicts in several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Furthermore, the modernization initiatives by major military powers such as China, India, Poland, Russia, and the US are anticipated to drive the artillery systems market over the coming years.



The self-propelled artillery systems segment is expected to be the largest segment and is expected to account for 52.4% of the global artillery systems market over the forecast period. Heavy investment for the procurement of self-propelled artillery systems by some of major countries in Europe, Asia-pacific, and Middle East regions is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. According to the analyst: "The accuracy of indirect fire, delivered at long ranges by artillery systems, has improved considerably over the years. This has been possible due to the incorporation of advanced onboard computers and targeting sensors into artillery systems. Modern self-propelled artillery systems can integrate and process data from a wide range of sources: EO/IR sensors, observation, counter-battery radars, UAVs, reconnaissance aircraft, and satellites. The future military theater will mainly be characterized by precise, intense, and short engagements. These technological advancements are expected to further propel the growth of artillery systems market over the next decade."



Europe is expected to dominate the global artillery systems market from 2024 to 2034. Geopolitical tensions across the region, along with territorial disputes, have prompted a surge in the procurement of several new artillery systems by the countries in the region. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has also led to a spurge in procurement of advanced long-range artillery and MRLS systems by countries in the region, mainly to enhance their war preparedness and to counter the threat of Russian invasion. Furthermore, the growth in Europe can be attributed to multiple ongoing replacement and modernization programs in the region; mainly to replace the Soviet era artillery system as well as overcome the capability erosion caused by the donations of multiple artillery systems to Ukraine.



Key Highlights

The global artillery systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

The global artillery systems market is classified into seven categories: self-propelled artillery systems, towed artillery systems, multiple rocket launch systems (MRLS), naval guns, and close-in weapon system (CIWS).

Europe is expected to dominate the global artillery systems market over the forecast period with a market share of 43.8%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America regions.

Self-propelled artillery systems is expected to be the largest segment among other artillery systems categories over the forecast period.

Report Scope

The report offers detailed segment level market size forecasts from 2024 to 2034. It also provides in-depth analysis on the global spending patterns and the estimated growth rates for multiple segments including self-propelled artillery systems, towed artillery systems, multiple rocket launch systems (MRLS), naval guns, and close-in weapon system (CIWS).

The report contains breakdown of market figures for key geographic segments including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. It also provides country-level market analysis, segment analysis, market size estimates, and projected growth rate for the countries.

It also includes the estimated spending for the ongoing as well as planned artillery systems procurement programs, along with the names of the companies involved and the projected timeline. The report also has a list of key suppliers and their estimated revenue breakdown for each segment.

Reasons to Buy

The report helps users to identify the key segments and the major programs that are anticipated to drive the global artillery systems market, thus providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped. It also provides country level market overview, including the market segments that are expected to be in high demand.

Users can gain a quantitative understanding of underlying programs to help formulate strategies in growth areas, identify potential investment areas, geographies, and the larger market outlook in countries, regions, or a global outlook from 2024-2034.

It facilitates the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and component/sub-system manufacturers to identify the potential opportunities in various geographics and channelize their resources accordingly. The report also enables companies to identify high potential market segments for determining prospective R&D investment areas for entering and leveraging the forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Global Artillery Systems Market: Overview

Market Dynamics Demand Drivers Trends Technological Developments Key Challenges

Global Artillery Systems Market: Segment Analysis Segment Analysis: Self-Propelled Artillery System Segment Analysis: Multiple Rocket Launch System Segment Analysis: Towed Artillery System Segment Analysis: Naval Gun Segment Analysis: CIWS

Global Artillery Systems Market - Regional Analysis Global Artillery Systems - Regional Overview Regional Analysis: Europe Supplier share analysis Leading countries in the region Regional volume share Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Regional Analysis: North America Regional Analysis: Middle East Regional Analysis: Africa Regional Analysis: Latin America

Competitive Landscape and Key Programs Leading Market Players Key Programs



