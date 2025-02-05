India's Circular Economy of eWaste: Advancing Sustainability through Regulatory Initiatives, Increased Operational Transparency, and Innovative Recycling Solutions

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in India's Circular Economy of eWaste" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



eWaste is an increasing concern in India. In 2023, India generated approximately 4.1 Mt of eWaste, representing about 6.5% of the global eWaste generation. The country's volume of generated eWaste is forecast to reach 7.1 Mt in 2030, growing faster than the global average. This challenge poses a pressing need to implement circular economy strategies and engage all stakeholders in the value chain.

India is the third-largest generator of eWaste globally. However, only about 27% of its generated eWaste is processed through the formal recycling market, while the informal sector, characterized by less efficient extraction techniques, handles the majority of eWaste, lowering the recovery rates of high-value materials. India also has limited access to infrastructure dedicated to proper collection, processing, and recovery of eWaste, hampering the development of a well-organized large-scale eWaste circular economy value chain.



In 2023, the Indian formal eWaste recycling market reached an estimated $56.8 million. It will likely register a CAGR of 14.3% between 2023 and 2030, reaching $144.3 million in 2030.

This study aims to understand the volume of generated eWaste in India and evaluate the role of the upstream and downstream market in developing the circular economy supporting reuse, repair, and recycling to limit disposal. In addition to covering the importance and implications of sustainable policies, this study also provides an in-depth analysis of current and future market trends, industry drivers and restraints, companies to action, circular economy growth accelerators, and key growth opportunities.



