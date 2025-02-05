Hebei invites you to enjoy a joyful Spring Festival - A China News Network Report

BEIJING, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hebei, a Chinese province known for its diverse terrain and landforms, boasts grasslands, deserts, and plateaus within its borders. As reported by China News Network, this picturesque destination offers a unique blend of natural beauty, historical charm, and modern festivities, making it the perfect choice for your holiday adventure.

Blessed with lush mountains and clear waters, it has long been a cradle of great talent and history.

This Spring Festival, Hebei invites you to embark on a journey with your favorite travel companion!

You can have the chance to experience its serene beauty of the snow-covered Chengde Mountain Resort and immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of traditional Hebei Bangzi Opera.

You could even savor the crispy, flavorful delight of a donkey burger, and experience the snowy charm of the Winter Olympics town.

So why not spend your Spring Festival in Hebei?

PR Contact Name: Wen, Tianxia

Email: guojixinwenbu@chinanews.com.cn

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a3bcd50-f95d-468e-87f5-4158ffa9dff5



