Applied Systems and Applied Client Network Announce Applied Net 2025

Chicago, IL., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems and Applied Client Network today announced the opening of registration for Applied Net 2025. Applied Net will take place October 6 – 9 at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Building on its recognition from the Best in Biz 2024 Awards and IMCA 2024 Showcase Awards, plus the success and record-breaking attendance at last year’s event, Applied Net 2025 is set to provide even more educational sessions, inspiring keynotes and networking opportunities that will explore the Intelligent Insurance Era.

“Each year, our members benefit from our partnership with Applied to drive greater collaboration and connectivity at all stages of the product development lifecycle – and that comes to life no better than at our annual user conference each year,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “We look forward to providing more opportunities to learn and explore the latest trends and technology at this year’s Applied Net for the whole insurance ecosystem.”

This year’s conference will feature inspiring keynotes, more than 250 education sessions, and new product innovation across Applied’s portfolio, including EZLynx, Tarmika, Ivans and Planck, to bring stakeholders into the Intelligent Insurance Era. Applied Net 2025 will also offer the opportunity to build connections with colleagues and participate in hands-on workshops, as well as gain knowledge about the latest trends influencing the insurance industry.

“Applied Net continues to be the leading forum for insurance innovation, bringing agents, brokers, carriers and MGAs from around the world together to connect and learn from each other,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “We are excited to raise the bar this year with world-class content and networking opportunities that will explore trends and technology innovations in this Intelligent Insurance Era, like data and AI, that are empowering our industry to make smarter decisions that can grow their book and optimize staff productivity more than ever.”

