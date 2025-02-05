Plastic Extrusion Machine Market to Grow at 4.7% CAGR During 2025-2035, Boosting Global Industry to USD 12,343.2 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global plastic extrusion machine market is projected to grow from USD 7,797.6 Million in 2025 to USD 12,343.2 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7%. This growth is fueled by AI-driven automation, increasing plastic product demand, and strong investments in the construction and automotive sectors.

Market Overview:

Plastic extrusion machines are becoming increasingly essential in manufacturing due to their efficiency, flexibility, and superior product quality. These machines melt raw plastic and shape it into continuous profiles, catering to diverse applications such as construction materials, packaging, and automotive components.

Technological advancements, particularly the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, have revolutionized the industry. AI-powered systems optimize processing parameters, improving product quality while reducing waste and energy consumption. Smart manufacturing techniques are now widely adopted, enhancing automation and enabling real-time monitoring for increased productivity.

As industries strive for greater energy efficiency and sustainability, plastic extrusion equipment is gaining traction. The ability to customize production processes and adapt to different material requirements makes these machines highly versatile, driving their widespread adoption.

Claim Your Sample Report And Start Exploring! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d35353433

Market Forecast: Steady Growth with Expanding Applications

Between 2025 and 2035, the plastic extrusion machine industry is set to witness steady expansion, driven by surging demand for plastic products worldwide. Urbanization, rapid industrialization, and rising infrastructure investments are key contributors to this growth.

The packaging industry, in particular, is embracing extrusion technology for manufacturing lightweight, durable, and recyclable plastic products. Similarly, the automotive sector increasingly relies on plastic components to reduce vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency. With manufacturers prioritizing cost-effective and energy-efficient production, the demand for extrusion machines is expected to remain strong throughout the forecast period.





High-Growth Segments: Construction and Automotive Industries Leading the Way

Construction Industry Driving Market Demand

The construction sector is a major driver of the plastic extrusion machine market. Extruded plastic materials such as PVC pipes, siding, window frames, and insulation panels are in high demand due to their durability, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation. With rising infrastructure projects and real estate developments worldwide, the need for efficient plastic extrusion machinery is growing.

Governments across developing nations are investing heavily in residential and commercial construction, further boosting market demand. Additionally, energy-efficient building materials are becoming a priority, making plastic extrusion a crucial manufacturing process in sustainable construction.

Automotive Industry Embracing Lightweight Materials:

The automotive industry is another key growth sector for plastic extrusion technology. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating plastic components in vehicle interiors and exteriors to reduce weight, enhance fuel efficiency, and improve overall performance. The growing electric vehicle (EV) market further amplifies this trend, as lightweight plastic materials play a crucial role in extending battery range.

Plastic extrusion machines enable precise and high-volume production of automotive parts, making them indispensable for modern vehicle manufacturing. As automakers seek innovative ways to enhance vehicle efficiency, the demand for advanced extrusion equipment will continue to rise.

Browse Report Details! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/plastic-extrusion-machine-market

Regional Outlook: Emerging Markets Gaining Momentum

Brazil Leading Growth with a 6.2% CAGR



Brazil is expected to witness the highest growth in the plastic extrusion machine industry, with a projected CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2035. The country’s booming construction industry and increasing investments in infrastructure projects are driving demand for extruded plastic materials.

Saudi Arabia and India Following Closely



Saudi Arabia and India are also poised for significant growth, with CAGRs of 5.9% and 5.6%, respectively. Government initiatives promoting industrial expansion, coupled with rapid urbanization, are fueling demand for plastic extrusion equipment in these regions. The Middle East, in particular, is experiencing increased adoption of extruded plastic pipes and fittings in large-scale construction projects.

South Korea and Mexico Witnessing Steady Expansion



South Korea (5.3% CAGR) and Mexico (5.0% CAGR) are emerging as promising markets for plastic extrusion machinery. South Korea's technological advancements in manufacturing and Mexico’s growing automotive and packaging industries contribute to their steady market growth.

Key Takeaways from Report:

Market Growth: The plastic extrusion machine market is projected to grow from USD 7,797.6 Million in 2025 to USD 12,343.2 Million by 2035 , at a CAGR of 4.7% .

The plastic extrusion machine market is projected to grow from , at a . AI Integration: Artificial intelligence and machine learning are optimizing processing parameters, improving efficiency, product quality, and energy consumption.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are optimizing processing parameters, improving efficiency, product quality, and energy consumption. Brazil: Fastest-growing market with a 6.2% CAGR , driven by infrastructure development.

Fastest-growing market with a , driven by infrastructure development. Saudi Arabia & India: Strong industrial growth and urbanization fueling demand ( 5.9% and 5.6% CAGR, respectively ).

Strong industrial growth and urbanization fueling demand ( ). South Korea & Mexico: Steady expansion due to advancements in manufacturing and automotive sectors (5.3% and 5.0% CAGR).



“The construction and automotive industries are playing a pivotal role in market expansion, with extruded plastic materials being widely used for infrastructure projects and lightweight vehicle components. Additionally, emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and Saudi Arabia are witnessing rapid industrialization, making them key contributors to future market growth.” - opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Players Operating in the Market:

Amut S.P.A.

Bausano & Figli S.p.A.

Davis Standard

Hillenbrand Inc.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. (Kolsit Group)

KraussMaffei

Milacron

Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (JSW)

Union Officine Meccaniche SPA





Don't Wait - Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d35353433

Plastic Extrusion Machine Industry Segmentation Analysis:

By Machine Type:

Single Screw Extrusion Machine

Twin Screw Extrusion Machine

Multilayer Extrusion Machine



By Output Capacity:

Low Capacity (Up to 100 kg/h)

Medium Capacity (100 kg/h to 500 kg/h)

High Capacity (Above 500 kg/h)



By Automation Type:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic



By End Use Industry:

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Electronics & Electrical

Medical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Find Growth Opportunities in Manufacturing Equipment Industry! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/manufacturing-equipment

About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The global grid casting machine market value forecasted to hit USD 6,085.80 Million by 2034.

The global fusing machine market revenue forecasted to cross USD 886.20 Million by 2034.

The global laser cutting machine market share forecasted to exceed USD 6,635.90 Million by 2034.

The global gem faceting machine market size anticipated to reach USD 1,270 Million by 2034.

The global decorticator machine industry forecasted to be valued at USD 5,061.70 Million by 2034.

The global deflaker market valuation forecasted to surpass USD 1,232.6 Million by 2034.

The global calendering equipment sales are projected to surpass 16,293.10 Million by 2034.

The global delinting machine demand is projected to surge steadily at 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

The global fabric spreading machine market revenue share to cross USD 1346.1 Million by 2034.

The global underwater welding consumable market estimated to surpass USD 4,383.8 Million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and market analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube