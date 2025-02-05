Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report 2025: Revenues Reached $1.25 Billion in 2024 and are Forecast to Exceed $4.2 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market was valued at USD 1.25 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 22.49%.

Consumer demand for fast delivery is increasingly becoming a priority in the parcel delivery market, driven by the growing e-commerce sector. Last-mile services are now seen as a key differentiator by leading e-commerce companies and numerous food and grocery delivery startups, fueling industry growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in autonomous last-mile delivery vehicles are expected to further drive market growth during the forecast period.







Market Drivers

Advancements in Technology (AI and Robotics)

E-commerce Growth and Consumer Demand for Faster Delivery

Environmental Concerns and Sustainability Initiatives

Key Market Challenges

Regulatory and Legal Hurdles

Technological Limitations and Reliability

Key Market Trends

Integration of Electric and Sustainable Delivery Solutions

Increased Use of AI and Machine Learning for Operational Efficiency

Segmental Insights

Platform Insights



Ground delivery drones are the dominating segment in the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market due to their ability to provide quick, efficient, and cost-effective delivery solutions. These drones, often small and lightweight, operate on the ground rather than flying, making them ideal for navigating urban environments and delivering parcels directly to consumers. They can bypass road traffic, optimize delivery routes, and offer faster delivery times compared to traditional vehicles.



The rising demand for fast, on-demand deliveries in e-commerce, along with advancements in AI and robotics, has fueled the growth of this segment. Ground delivery drones can navigate sidewalks and bike lanes, reaching destinations in dense urban areas where larger vehicles may face delays. Additionally, they can be integrated into existing delivery networks, further driving market adoption. Their eco-friendly nature, lower operational costs, and ability to provide scalable solutions are contributing factors to their rapid growth.



Regional Insights



North America holds the largest market share in the Ground Delivery Drones segment of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market due to several key factors. The region benefits from a strong technological infrastructure, high adoption of innovation, and significant investment in autonomous solutions. Companies in North America, such as Amazon, FedEx, and startups like Nuro, are actively testing and deploying ground delivery drones, contributing to the market's rapid expansion.



The U.S., in particular, has been at the forefront of regulatory advancements, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) creating frameworks to safely integrate autonomous systems into air and ground delivery networks. This supportive regulatory environment encourages innovation and investment in drone technologies. Additionally, North America's well-developed e-commerce sector, with consumers demanding faster and more efficient deliveries, further drives the adoption of ground delivery drones. As a result, North America continues to lead in the growth and implementation of this technology.



Key Players Profiled in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market

Starship Technologies

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flytrex Inc.

Amazon, Inc.

Kiwibot

Nuro, Inc.

United Parcel Service

Wing Aviation LLC

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Matternet, Inc.

Report Scope



In this report, the global Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market has been segmented into the following categories:



By Platform

Aerial Delivery Drones (Cargo Drone, Delivery Drone)

Ground Delivery Drones (Delivery Bots, Autonomous/ Self-Driving Vans & Trucks)

By Application

Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Retail & Food

By Payload Weight

Less than 5 Kilograms

5-10 Kilograms

More than 10 Kilograms

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe & CIS France Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Vietnam South Korea Australia Thailand

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Turkey

South America Brazil Argentina



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.4% Regions Covered Global

