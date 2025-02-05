Medical Scheduling Software Market Research 2024-2034: Shift Towards Cloud-Based Solutions, Interoperability and Integration, and VR & AR Impacts

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Scheduling Software Market by Product, by Deployment Model, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global medical scheduling software market accounted for USD 0.321 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The market will grow due to the rising acceptance of mobile health technology, growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, rising adoption of the patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, and rising demand for software to effectively manage and optimize workflow.







There is pressure on healthcare facilities to save expenses while increasing production and efficiency. Medical scheduling software enhances operational efficiency by automating appointment scheduling, decreasing no-show rates, optimizing resource use, and minimizing administrative stress. For instance, Athenahealth announced in January 2023 the release of AthenaIDX, a cutting-edge medical scheduling software solution intended to maximize appointment scheduling, enhance patient access, and boost practice productivity.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory requirements, and early adoption of digital health technologies, driving the widespread implementation of medical scheduling software solutions in North America.

Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in healthcare IT, rising adoption of digital health solutions, and growing awareness about the benefits of medical scheduling software in improving patient care delivery and operational efficiency across Asia Pacific countries.



By product, the patient scheduling segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical scheduling software market in 2023 owing to the increased demand for streamlined appointment booking, improved patient access, and enhanced operational efficiency within healthcare facilities. For instance, Cerner Corporation unveiled Cerner Scheduling, a next-generation scheduling platform with an easy-to-use interface, expanded functionality, and seamless interaction with electronic health data, in December 2023.

Additionally, the care provider scheduling segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of integrated scheduling solutions by healthcare providers, driven by the need for efficient resource allocation, optimized staff scheduling, and enhanced care coordination across multi-disciplinary teams.



By deployment model, the cloud-based segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical scheduling software market in 2023 owing to the growing demand for scalable, cost-effective, and accessible solutions, offering flexibility, remote access, and seamless integration capabilities across healthcare ecosystems. For instance, Epic Systems Corporation announced in October 2023 that it has integrated telehealth features into its EpicCare EHR platform.

This connection allows virtual appointments to be scheduled and conducted within the EHR system with ease. Additionally, the on-premise segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased focus on data security, compliance requirements, and customization preferences among healthcare organizations, driving investments in on-premise deployment models for medical scheduling software.



By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global medical scheduling software market in 2023 owing to the high patient volume, complex scheduling needs, and the adoption of digital transformation initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and patient care delivery within hospital settings. For instance, McKesson Corporation released changes to their medical scheduling software suite in September 2023.

These updates included real-time schedule optimization, automated appointment reminders, and patient self-scheduling. Additionally, the clinic's segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for streamlined appointment management, enhanced patient engagement, and cost-effective solutions tailored to the specific needs of outpatient care settings, driving the adoption of medical scheduling software among clinics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Global

