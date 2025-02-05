On-Body Drug Delivery Devices Market Hits US$ 390.7 Million in 2023, Set to Reach US$ 796.1 Million by 2034 with a 6.8% CAGR | TMR Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global on-body drug delivery devices market is revolutionizing patient care by enabling painless, self-administered therapies for chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. In 2023, the market generated US$ 390.7 Million in revenue, with projections soaring to US$ 796.1 Million by 2034. growing at a 6.8% CAGR.

Discover how industry giants like BD, Insulet, and Medtronic are shaping the future of healthcare with smart, connected devices that enhance treatment outcomes. Dive into key trends, regional insights, and growth opportunities in this transformative market.

Industry Overview

The on-body drug delivery devices market caters to diverse therapeutic areas, including diabetes, oncology, cardiovascular diseases, and hormonal disorders. North America dominates with a 45% market share, attributed to robust healthcare infrastructure, high chronic disease rates, and early adoption of advanced technologies.

Europe follows closely, driven by supportive regulatory frameworks, while Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region due to improving healthcare access and rising diabetes cases in India and China.

Key Players and Recent Developments

The Global On-body Drug Delivery Devices Market leading Key Players are - Enable Injections, Inc.,NOVO Engineering,Elcam Medical,Battelle,Gerresheimer AG... Etc.

Recent Developments

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Launched the BD Libertas™ Wearable Injector in 2023, designed for high-volume biologics. Acquired Velano Vascular to enhance patient-centric drug delivery solutions. Insulet Corporation: Partnered with Dexcom to integrate its Omnipod® insulin pump with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, streamlining diabetes management. West Pharmaceutical Services: Unveiled a smart auto-injector with real-time adherence monitoring, targeting autoimmune therapies. Amgen: Received FDA approval for its on-body injector for osteoporosis drug Prolia®, improving ease of use for elderly patients.

On-Body Drug Delivery Devices Market Redefines Patient-Centric Care Amid Chronic Disease Surge

The global on-body drug delivery devices market is experiencing unprecedented growth, fueled by the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases and the shift toward patient-friendly healthcare solutions. These devices, which include wearable injectors, infusion pumps, and smart patches, allow patients to self-administer complex therapies like biologics, insulin, and immunosuppressants with minimal discomfort.

With a US$ 390.7 Mn valuation in 2023, this sector is poised to grow at a 6.8% CAGR, driven by rising demand for home-based care, advancements in wearable technology, and the need for improved patient compliance. This growth is underpinned by aging populations, increasing healthcare costs, and the demand for alternatives to invasive hospital treatments.

Technological innovation is a cornerstone of this expansion. Next-generation devices now integrate Bluetooth connectivity, dose-tracking sensors, and biodegradable materials, aligning with the broader digital health ecosystem. For instance, smart injectors sync with mobile apps to remind patients of doses and transmit data to clinicians, reducing errors and hospital readmissions.

Additionally, the rise of biologics and large-molecule drugs, which require precise delivery, has cemented the role of on-body devices in modern therapeutics.

Market Growth and Scope

The expansion of the on-body drug delivery devices market is driven by several key factors. The rising burden of chronic diseases is a major contributor, with 60% of adults globally having at least one chronic condition. Additionally, aging populations are fueling demand for home-based care, as projections indicate that by 2050, 22% of the global population will be over 60.

There is also a growing preference for self-administration, with 70% of patients favoring wearable drug delivery devices over traditional injections. The market's applications are diverse, spanning diabetes care—which holds a 40% market share—along with pain management, cancer immunotherapy, and hormone replacement therapy.

Furthermore, the homecare segment is witnessing rapid growth, as these devices help reduce hospital visits by 30%.

This growth is attributed to several key factors:

Rising incidence of chronic diseases like diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis

Technological advancements in wearable drug delivery devices

Shift toward home-based healthcare solutions

Growing preference for patient-centric drug administration

Top Market Trends

Key trends shaping the market include digital health integration, sustainability, and geographic expansion. Device manufacturers are increasingly partnering with tech firms, such as Insulet and Dexcom, to enable seamless data sharing with electronic health record (EHR) systems.

Sustainability has also become a priority, with companies focusing on biodegradable materials and reusable components to minimize environmental impact.

Additionally, market players are expanding in emerging regions, with localized manufacturing efforts in countries like India and Brazil aimed at reducing costs and improving accessibility.

Regional and Segment Analysis

Product Type Wearable Injectors Auto-injectors Patches Others

Application Cardiovascular Diseases Cancer Autoimmune Diseases Diabetes Others (Orthopedic Disorders, etc.)

End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others (research Institutes, etc.)



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Future Outlook and Opportunities

The On-Body Drug Delivery Devices Market is set for sustained growth through 2034, driven by:

Integration of AI and IoT – The continued integration of smart technologies will make these devices more intelligent, personalized, and connected to healthcare providers.

The continued integration of smart technologies will make these devices more intelligent, personalized, and connected to healthcare providers. Advancements in Wearables – New materials and miniaturization technologies will make devices more comfortable, compact, and effective.

New materials and miniaturization technologies will make devices more comfortable, compact, and effective. Expanding Market for Biologics – As biologic therapies continue to rise, on-body devices designed for their administration will see increasing demand.

As biologic therapies continue to rise, on-body devices designed for their administration will see increasing demand. Global Expansion – As developing countries see growth in chronic disease cases, the demand for affordable and accessible drug delivery devices will grow.

FAQ Section-

Q1. What is driving the growth of on-body drug delivery devices?

Rising chronic diseases, aging populations, and demand for home-based care.

Q2. Which region leads the market?

North America, due to high healthcare spending and diabetes prevalence.

Q3. What are the challenges?

High device costs and regulatory complexities.

Q4. How does technology impact this market?

Smart connectivity, dose tracking, and biodegradable materials enhance usability and sustainability.

Q5. Which therapeutic area dominates?

Diabetes care, driven by global insulin dependency.

