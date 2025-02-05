GREATER GOOD CHARITIES TEAMS UP WITH BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM FOR THE 10th ANNUAL SHELTER BOWL TO RAISE FUNDS FOR PETS IN NEED

Seattle, Wash., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities is teaming up with Boehringer Ingelheim for the global nonprofit’s annual Shelter Bowl event. The event will donate millions of nutritious pet meals and thousands of doses of NexGard® PLUS chews to animal shelters and rescues including those impacted by the Greater Los Angeles wildfires. Additionally, Boehringer Ingelheim will match every donation made to the Shelter Bowl, which runs January 27 through February 9, 2025, dollar for dollar, up to $30,000.





“We are grateful to collaborate with Boehringer Ingelheim, for the 10th Annual Shelter Bowl,” said Liz Baker. “Together, we will extend vital support to animal welfare organizations nationwide, including communities in the Los Angeles area struggling in the aftermath of the wildfires, helping displaced families and unhoused populations, injured animals, overwhelmed pet shelters, and damaged ecosystems.”



Starting January 27, 2025, the Shelter Bowl invites participants to “kick a field goal” for shelter pets by submitting their email addresses to generate free product donations for different shelters as well as shelters in the Los Angeles area impacted by recent wildfires. The product donation of NexGard® PLUS chews includes monthly flea, tick, heartworm disease, roundworm, and hookworm protection from Boehringer Ingelheim.





"At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are deeply committed to the welfare of animals,” said Daniel Watkins, Head of the US Pet Business at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Animal shelters provide a vital service to our communities by offering refuge to animals in need. We believe every animal deserves a chance at a healthy life with a forever family, and we are honored to play a part in making that a reality.”





The campaign will feature adoptable pets from Louisiana SPCA, the Big Game’s host city, as well as adoptable pets from animal welfare organizations in Philadelphia and Kansas City. Working with its partners, Greater Good Charities will distribute Shelter Bowl donations.





To learn more or to donate to the Shelter Bowl, please visit https://greatergood.org/shelter-bowl-2025-feed-protect-shelter-animals



IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: NexGard® PLUS (afoxolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) is safe for puppies at 8 weeks, weighing 4 pounds or more. The most frequently reported adverse reactions include diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, and itching. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. Dogs should be tested for existing heartworm infection prior to starting a preventive. For more information or for the full prescribing information, speak with your vet, call 888-637-4251, or visit NexGardPLUS.com.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.

