Military Vehicle Sustainment Market Trends, Opportunities and Growth Forecasts to 2030, with Rheinmetall, Elbit Systems, Oshkosh, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies, ManTech, Honeywell & More

The Military Vehicle Sustainment Market was valued at USD 17.22 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 25.85 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.07%.

The demand for sustainment services for aging military vehicles is increasing. These services are essential for keeping military vehicles operational. Government support and rising investments are driving the development of military vehicles, further accelerating the growth of the Military Vehicle Sustainment market. These services improve vehicle efficiency and extend the lifespan of military assets. Various maintenance approaches, such as condition-based maintenance and predictive maintenance, are employed to ensure the optimal functioning of military vehicles.



The military vehicle sustainment sector is experiencing a significant shift towards the development of next-generation armored vehicles and comprehensive product line improvements. Modernization efforts are focused on enhancing vehicle capabilities and ensuring they meet evolving operational demands. Manufacturers are placing a strong emphasis on innovation and flexibility in their designs to address a wide range of customer requirements. In February 2024, EDGE Group's NIMR introduced the JAIS Mark 2 (MK2), showcasing the successful development of its next-generation armored vehicle series. As a leading manufacturer of combat-tested wheeled military vehicles, NIMR unveiled the second-generation JAIS MK2 at the World Defense Show (WDS) 2024.

Key Market Trends

Adoption of Predictive Maintenance and Smart Technologies



A major trend in the Global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market is the increasing adoption of predictive maintenance and smart technologies. By leveraging data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and artificial intelligence (AI), military forces can predict potential failures before they occur. Sensors embedded within vehicles monitor key parameters like engine temperature, pressure levels, and component wear.



This real-time data is then analyzed using AI algorithms to forecast when a vehicle is likely to require maintenance or experience a breakdown. Predictive maintenance not only helps in reducing downtime but also optimizes the lifecycle of military vehicles, making maintenance more cost-effective. Instead of relying on routine inspections or reactive repairs, military organizations can now take a more proactive approach, addressing issues before they lead to operational disruptions. This trend is gaining momentum due to the growing availability of affordable IoT sensors, cloud computing, and the advancement of AI technology, making it increasingly feasible to implement on a large scale.



Sustainment through Modular Design and Upgrades



Another key trend is the focus on modular design and system upgrades to prolong the lifespan of military vehicles. As defense budgets face constraints, military forces are opting to upgrade existing vehicles rather than procure new ones. Modular vehicle designs facilitate easier and more cost-effective upgrades, as specific components or systems can be replaced or enhanced without requiring a complete overhaul of the entire vehicle.



This approach is especially beneficial for improving the technological capabilities of older vehicles, such as adding new communication systems, advanced armor, or hybrid propulsion systems. The flexibility offered by modular designs makes it easier to adapt vehicles to changing mission requirements without the need for entirely new platforms. This trend is particularly prominent in military sectors seeking to modernize without incurring the high costs associated with purchasing entirely new fleets. Modular design and upgrades are becoming integral to vehicle sustainment strategies, ensuring the continued relevance of military fleets.



Regional Insights



North America dominated the Global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market due to its substantial defense budgets, advanced technological capabilities, and the size of its military fleets. The United States, as a leading global military power, invests heavily in maintaining its vast array of military vehicles, which include combat vehicles, tactical trucks, and armored personnel carriers. The U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps require constant sustainment to ensure these vehicles remain operational in diverse environments.



Moreover, North America is at the forefront of adopting advanced sustainment technologies, such as predictive maintenance, AI-driven diagnostics, and modular upgrades, which further contribute to market growth. The region also benefits from robust defense contractors and suppliers, enhancing the efficiency of vehicle maintenance and parts procurement. Additionally, geopolitical concerns, particularly in relation to global security and defense commitments, drive continuous demand for vehicle sustainment services in North America, solidifying its market dominance.



Key Market Players

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:



In this report, the global Military Vehicle Sustainment Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



