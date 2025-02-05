Avance Gas Holding Ltd: SGM Results Notification

February 5, 2025

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (the “Company”) advises that a Special General Meeting (SGM) of the Shareholders of the Company was held on 5 February 2025 at 09:00 (local time), at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, the shareholders resolved that the Company's Share Premium account shall be reduced from US$446,358,298 to US$nil by the transfer of US$446,358,298 of the Share Premium account to the Company’s Contributed Surplus account with immediate effect.

