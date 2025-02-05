Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Research 2024: Shift Towards Non-Invasive Diagnostics, Focus on Pediatric Allergies, Integration of AI and ML - Global Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market by Type, by Allergen Type, by Test Type, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market accounted for USD 33.10 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach at USD 104.53 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The development of novel medicines, increased awareness and diagnosis rates, growing prevalence of allergic illnesses, technological integration and digital health, and improvements in diagnostic technologies will propel market expansion.







Worldwide, the frequency of allergies is rising due to several factors such as dietary habits, pollution, and lifestyle changes. As allergies increase, there is a corresponding rise in the need for diagnostic procedures and available therapies. Allergy identification is becoming simpler with the advent of new, more precise testing technologies. New blood testing, molecular allergy diagnostics, and skin prick tests are some of these developments. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced in April 2024 the introduction of Thermo Scientific ImmunoCAP Specific IgE Allergen Components, a new allergy testing solution.

North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of allergic conditions, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and significant investment in research and development. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing acceptance of cutting-edge diagnostic and treatment options, the advancement of healthcare infrastructure, and the growing awareness of allergy disorders.



By type, the therapeutics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2023 owing to the rising prevalence of allergic diseases, advancements in therapeutic options, and increased adoption of personalized medicine approaches. For instance, Siemens Healthineers released the ADVIA Centaur sAST Assay, a diagnostic tool for allergy testing, in March 2023. Additionally, the diagnostic segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the advancements in diagnostic technologies, increasing awareness of early diagnosis, and the integration of digital health solutions.



By allergen type, the inhaled segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of respiratory allergies and asthma, coupled with the effectiveness and widespread use of inhaled treatments. For instance, Omega Diagnostics announced in September 2023 that its VISITECT CD4 Advanced Disease test - which is used in allergy diagnostics - had received the CE Mark registration. Additionally, the drug allergies segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of adverse medication responses and the expanding demand for precise diagnostic procedures as well as efficient drug allergy therapies.



By test type, the in vitro test segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2023 owing to the higher accuracy, reliability, and growing demand of laboratory-based testing for allergy diagnostics. For instance, in January 2023, the FDA approved ALK's expanded use of ODACTRA, a sublingual immunotherapy pill, for treating teenagers aged 12 to 17 who have allergic rhinitis caused by house dust mites. Additionally, the in vivo test segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for precise and immediate results in allergy diagnostics and the growing use of skin prick tests.



By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2023 owing to the availability of advanced diagnostic equipment, specialized medical professionals, and comprehensive allergy treatment options in hospital settings.

For instance, in October 2022, Allergy Partners partnered with Aimmune Therapeutics to provide patients ages 4-17 with direct access to PALFORZIA, an FDA-approved medication for peanut allergies. Allergy Partners Therapeutics (APT) will distribute PALFORZIA throughout its nationwide network. Additionally, the diagnostic labs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for specialized and accurate allergy testing services and the expansion of diagnostic lab networks.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Analysis

Rising Prevalence of Allergic Diseases

Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies

Supportive Government Initiatives

Increased Awareness and Early Diagnosis

Restraints Analysis

High Cost of Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Lack of Awareness in Developing Regions

Stringent Regulatory Requirement

Opportunities Analysis

Emerging Markets

Personalized Medicine

Collaborations and Partnerships

Threats Analysis

Economic Uncertainty

Potential Side Effects of Treatments

Emerging Infectious Diseases

Trend Analysis

Shift Towards Non-Invasive Diagnostics

Focus on Pediatric Allergies

Integration of AI and Machine Learning

Market Environment Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

SWOT Analysis

