Anitian and A-LIGN Partner to Simplify and Accelerate FedRAMP Compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian, a leader in Continuous Compliance Automation (CCA), today announced its strategic partnership with A-LIGN, a trusted provider of cybersecurity and compliance services, to launch a bundled offering that revolutionizes the FedRAMP compliance process. This partnership empowers SaaS providers to achieve FedRAMP audit-readiness faster, with greater efficiency, and at a reduced cost.

The complexities of FedRAMP compliance often create significant hurdles for SaaS providers, including lengthy timelines, high costs, and operational inefficiencies. Together, Anitian and A-LIGN address these challenges by combining Anitian’s cloud-native compliance automation platform with A-LIGN’s expert 3PAO auditing services.

“Anitian and A-LIGN share a commitment to helping organizations succeed in today’s demanding compliance landscape,” said Andrew Steioff, VP Global Strategic Alliances at A-LIGN. “Together, we are delivering an end-to-end solution that eliminates inefficiencies, accelerates audit-readiness, and ensures customers maintain full control of their compliance journey.”

“With Anitian’s automation platform and A-LIGN’s auditing expertise, SaaS providers now have a clear, simplified pathway to achieve FedRAMP compliance and enter the federal market,” said Chris Finan, CEO at Anitian. “This partnership reduces time-to-compliance by up to 50% while delivering unmatched efficiency and cost savings.”

Key Benefits of the Anitian + A-LIGN Partnership:

Accelerated Compliance: Reduce FedRAMP readiness timelines by up to 50% with seamless automation and expert audit preparation.

Reduce FedRAMP readiness timelines by up to 50% with seamless automation and expert audit preparation. Increased Efficiency: Eliminate redundancies and streamline workflows with pre-configured tools and a unified compliance approach.

Eliminate redundancies and streamline workflows with pre-configured tools and a unified compliance approach. Cost Savings: Access discounted bundled pricing to reduce compliance and audit costs while maximizing ROI.



The bundled offering is available immediately and is designed for SaaS providers seeking FedRAMP Moderate or High authorizations. By combining automation, auditing, and advisory services, Anitian and A-LIGN deliver a comprehensive solution that helps customers focus on innovation and growth while ensuring compliance success.

About Anitian

Anitian, a leader in the Continuous Compliance Automation (CCA) space, simplifies the journey to FedRAMP authorization. SaaS companies achieve audit-readiness in as few as three months while reducing preparation costs by up to 50%. Anitian empowers organizations to accelerate secure cloud adoption, maintain technical control of their infrastructure, and confidently unlock federal market growth. Learn more at anitian.com.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and HITRUST and a top three FedRAMP assessor. To learn more, visit a-lign.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Bertrand

Head of Marketing

emily.bertrand@anitian.com