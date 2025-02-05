KIT Global's New Platform Sets Standard for Technological Marketing Innovation in Mexico and the Greater Latin American Region

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KIT Global, a premier technology company, has announced the launch of its KIT Global Platform in Mexico, establishing the country as the core hub for its operations in Latin America (LATAM). This launch underscores Mexico's strategic importance in the region while extending KIT Global’s reach to support LATAM markets. With over two decades of experience and successful launches of its platform in Indonesia and India, KIT Global provides marketers worldwide with access to advanced digital marketing tools.

The KIT Global Platform provides performance marketing tools at no extra cost. Built with a deep commitment to performance, it tackles client challenges with tailored strategies, delivering measurable results across manufacturing, logistics, retail, and numerous other business sectors. With deep local expertise across multiple countries, the platform enables seamless campaign launches in diverse markets, making it ideal for global expansions. By leveraging regional best practices, it delivers strong results in both domestic and international contexts.

Projected to surpass $25.14 billion this year , rapidly growing digital advertising investment in Latin America highlights the platform's importance in addressing evolving market needs. It provides centralized access to region-specific tools that simplify workflows. KIT Global’s platform also streamlines marketing for businesses of all sizes with automated tools and an intuitive interface.

“Our launch in Mexico reflects our commitment to blending global expertise with tailored local strategies,” said Soledad Torres , Country Manager of KIT Global Mexico. “We’re empowering organizations with impactful, 360-degree campaigns that respect cultural and business nuances across LATAM markets.”

Core Functions of the KIT Global Platform:

Streamlines workflows for enhanced efficiency.

Fosters effective partnerships and collaborations.

Expands market reach globally.

Centralizes data management and reporting.

Strengthens data protection with secure, privacy-first data strategies.



By fostering innovation and collaboration, the platform will empower brands across the region to excel in a competitive digital market. With its commitment to addressing today’s marketing challenges and equipping businesses with future opportunities, KIT Global ensures that companies can thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

About KIT Global

KIT Global operates globally with strategic hubs in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company’s bidirectional marketing platform provides businesses with access to a wide range of performance marketing technologies and audience engagement options. The platform serves as a catalyst for best practices across industries and delivers tailored approaches to address specific marketing challenges. With a diverse portfolio of more than 34 marketing products from both its partners and in-house developments, KIT Global demonstrates its commitment to expanding offerings, ensuring businesses across all industries can access the solutions they need.

