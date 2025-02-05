Microgrid Long Duration Energy Storage LDES Headed for a $54 Billion Market by 2045

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microgrid Long Duration Energy Storage LDES Headed for a $54 Billion Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the energy industry continues to evolve, Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES), specifically in the context of microgrids, is set to significantly alter the landscape of power storage and distribution.

A comprehensive research report offers profound insights into the burgeoning market potential for Microgrid LDES, expected to reach $54 billion by 2045. The analysis covers the future roadmap, technological advances, and potential industry shifts that are likely to sculpt this area of energy storage.



Technology and Innovation: The Drivers of LDES



The in-depth report presents pivotal findings on the technological drivers behind LDES, drawing from detailed assessments of various storage technologies and their applications. This encompasses extensive evaluations from current market gaps to the research pipeline, as well as a critical appraisal of technology readiness and potential enhancements. A thoughtful analysis of technology parameters supports stakeholders in discerning the competitive framework of the market.



Strategic Market Forecast: 2025-2045



With 26 forecast lines spanning two decades, the research provides a strategic market forecast that paints a detailed picture of the expected growth in the sector. The analysis also highlights the key segments projected to drive market expansion within the Microgrid LDES space, including solar buildings, data centers, and industrial processes, among others. These insights help clarify the trajectory of the industry as it progresses towards more robust and versatile energy storage solutions.



Review of LDES Technologies



A discerning appraisal of nine LDES technology families elucidates the distinct challenges and successes experienced across varying implementations. Advanced storage solutions, such as redox flow batteries and advanced conventional construction batteries, are discussed in-depth, providing readers with a comprehensive understanding of their current status and future possibilities.

The investigative report also identifies secondary technology options, casting a light on innovative energy storage methods like Advanced Pumped Hydro and Compressed Air Energy Storage, which could serve salient beyond-grid applications.



The Future of LDES Beyond Grid Constraints



Emerging as a critical touchstone for beyond-grid applications, the report elucidates the multi-dimensional growth of LDES. This encompasses potential shifts from day-to-week, and month-long storage capabilities, offering a view of how LDES technologies could evolve to meet diverse and scaling energy demands. The findings also discuss the potential winners and losers within the industry, presenting a balanced view of prospective partnerships and market competition.



Technologies with increased Beyond-Grid Potential



Finally, the report closes with a pensive analysis of technology options that, while potentially less conducive for beyond-grid applications due to certain limitations, are likely to play a pivotal role in grid-connected LDES implementations. It examines the limitations and strengths of each technology, ensuring stakeholders are well-equipped to understand the complex tapestry of the LDES market.



This expansive report, filled with infographics, tables, and graphs, provides forward-looking companies, research institutions, and energy market strategists with the nuanced information they need to navigate the accelerating transformation of the energy storage industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 The different characteristics of grid utility and beyond-grid LDES 2025-2045

1.3 Overview

1.4 Methodology of this analysis

1.5 10 primary conclusions concerning the beyond-grid LDES market

1.6 10 primary conclusions concerning the beyond-grid LDES technologies

1.7 Beyond-grid LDES roadmap 2025-2045

1.8 Market forecasts in 26 lines 2025-2045 1.8.1 LDES total value market showing beyond-grid gaining share 2023-2044

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.2 The off-grid megatrend

2.3 The solar megatrend

2.4 The LDES prospect and cost challenge

2.5 Multifunctional nature of beyond-grid storage

2.6 Big picture of LDES technology potential for grid and beyond-grid

2.7 LDES toolkit for grid and beyond-grid

2.8 Physics vs chemistry for LDES

2.9 Technologies for largest number of LDES sold for grids, microgrids, buildings 2025-2045

3. LDES storage options compared by parameter

3.1 Overview and definition and usefulness of LCOS

3.2 Equivalent efficiency vs storage hours, LCOS calculation, 9 technology families, vs 17 criteria

3.3 Nine LDES technology families, vs 17 other criteria

3.4 LDES technology choices including for grids

3.5 Lessons from LDES projects completed and planned

3.6 Available sites vs space efficiency for LDES technologies

3.7 LCOS $/kWh trend vs storage and discharge time

3.8 LDES power GW trend vs storage and discharge time

3.9 Days storage vs rated power return MW for LDES technologies

3.10 Days storage vs capacity MWh for LDES technologies

3.11 Potential by technology to supply LDES at peak power after various delays

4. Primary LDES options beyond grids: Redox flow batteries RFB

4.1 Overview

4.2 RFB technologies

4.3 SWOT appraisal of RFB for stationary storage

4.4 SWOT appraisal of RFB energy storage for LDES

4.5 Parameter appraisal of RFB for LDES

4.6 56 RFB companies compared in 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond grid focus, LDES focus, comment

4.7 Detailed profiles of 52 RFB companies in 92 pages

4.8 Research thrust 2025 and 2024

5. Primary LDES options beyond grids: Advanced conventional construction batteries ACCB

5.1 Overview

5.2 SWOT appraisal of ACCB for beyond-grid LDES

5.3 Parameter appraisal of ACCB for LDES

5.4 Seven ACCB manufacturers compared: 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond-grid focus, LDES focus, comment

5.5 Iron-air: Form Energy USA with SWOT appraisal

5.6 Molten calcium antimony: Ambri USA with SWOT appraisal

5.7 Nickel hydrogen: EnerVenue USA with SWOT

5.8 Sodium-ion many companies but limited beyond-grid LDES potential

5.9 Sodium sulfur: NGK/ BASF Japan/ Germany and others with SWOT

5.10 Zinc-air: eZinc Canada with SWOT

5.11 Zinc halide EOS Energy Enterprises USA with SWOT

6. Primary LDES storage options beyond grids: liquid gas energy storage LAES or CO2

6.1 Overview

6.2 Three gas storage manufacturers compared: 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond-grid focus, LDES focus, comment

6.3 Graphic: Increasing the liquid gas storage time and discharge duration to 2044

6.4 Liquid air energy storage

6.5 Liquid carbon dioxide storage technology, markets, achievements and prospects

7. Other LDES storage options beyond grids: APHES, CAES, ETES, SGES

7.1 Overview

7.2 Primary LDES toolkit for grid and beyond-grid applications

7.3 Advanced pumped hydro does not need mountains

7.4 Compressed air energy storage CAES

7.5 Electrical thermal energy storage ETES for beyond-grid LDES

7.6 Solid gravity energy storage

8. Technologies with less potential for beyond-grid LDES: conventional PHES, CAES, H2ES

8.1 Overview

8.2 Conventional pumped hydro for beyond-grid LDES

8.3 Compressed air energy storage CAES for beyond grid LDES: economics, SWOT appraisal

8.4 Hydrogen H2ES, methane or ammonia for beyond-grid LDES with SWOT appraisal



