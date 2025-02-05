StepMania Launches on Telegram: A Gamified Step-Challenge Experience for Everyone





Combining activity tracking, engaging challenges, and Web3 rewards, StepMania motivates users to turn their steps into in-game benefits and rewards.

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepMania is a gamified activity-tracking app built to inspire daily movement and reward users for staying active. Accessible through Telegram’s MiniApp ecosystem, StepMania turns steps into in-game rewards, fostering healthier habits through leaderboards, squad challenges, and exciting in-game rewards. With a focus on integrating online and offline activity, StepMania creates a unique way for users to stay connected, motivated, and rewarded.

Backed by The Open Platform (TOP), the largest venture builder in TON’s ecosystem, StepMania is a groundbreaking addition to TOP’s portfolio. By bridging online and offline engagement, StepMania exemplifies a vision of empowering innovative products that merge real-world activities with digital ecosystems.

What Makes StepMania Different?

Unlike other step challenge platforms such as STEPN, which often require users to purchase expensive NFTs or navigate complex Web3 processes, StepMania eliminates these barriers. By seamlessly connecting to popular health tracking tools like Apple Health and Google Health Connect, StepMania makes it easy for anyone with a smartphone to start earning in-game rewards. With a focus on social engagement through leaderboards, squad challenges, and influencer-hosted tournaments, StepMania creates a fun and inclusive experience for users of all levels—from casual walkers to Web3 enthusiasts.

Why Telegram?

StepMania is built for Telegram, one of the world’s largest messaging platforms with nearly 1 billion users. By tapping into Telegram’s MiniApp ecosystem, StepMania offers a frictionless experience where users can access activity tracking, leaderboards, and in-game rewards without downloading additional apps. Telegram’s built-in social features also enhance engagement, allowing users to compete with friends, participate in challenges, and share their achievements—all within the same app.

StepMania and the TON Ecosystem

StepMania serves as a gateway to TON’s growing ecosystem by introducing users to blockchain-based in-game rewards through everyday activities. The app enables TON-based projects to engage with highly active audiences by sharing activities and in-game rewards.As StepMania grows its app audience, the aim is to create opportunities for further partnerships, adoption, and innovation.

With StepMania, users can:

Earn Rewards: Convert steps into in-game rewards and unlock exciting features.

Compete with Friends: Climb leaderboards, join squad battles, and participate in influencer-hosted tournaments.

Stay Engaged: Participate in competitions featuring in-game rewards and exclusive in-app features.

Discover Web3: Explore partnerships with TON-based projects and benefit from additional features and partnerships from the broader ecosystem.

“At StepMania, our mission is to inspire people to lead more active lives by turning everyday steps into something meaningful. We believe that every movement counts, and through engaging product mechanics, we’re motivating users to connect their offline efforts with in-game rewards. StepMania isn’t just a step-challenge app—it’s a movement to make activity more rewarding and accessible for everyone.”

In the coming months, StepMania will continue its expansion by collaborating with various TON-based projects and exploring partnerships with brands, events, and wearable companies. These efforts will enhance the platform’s value, introducing new ways for users to benefit from various exciting features and engage with a growing activity-driven community.

Join the movement and start stepping with StepMania. Visit https://t.me/Step_mania_bot/app to get started or follow us on Twitter and visit our website for the latest updates.

About StepMania

StepMania is an activity-tracking app that combines gamification, in-game rewards, and blockchain technology to motivate users to stay active. StepMania aims to create a seamless connection between offline activity and digital rewards, making it an exciting addition to TON ecosystem.

Website | Telegram Mini App | Telegram | X

Contact:

Matt Lewin

press@stepmania.tg

Disclaimer: This content is provided by StepMania. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab98cce5-2df5-4279-a0f6-9c34dfd8c99f