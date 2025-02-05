Advanced Distribution Management System Market Report 2025: ADM Market Set to Reach $6.21 Billion by 2029, Driven by Smart Grid Technology and Renewable Energy Integration

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Distribution Management System Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The advanced distribution management system market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.53 billion in 2024 to $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to need for improved grid reliability and efficiency, growth in distributed energy resources (DERs), adoption of smart grid technologies, increase in renewable energy integration, emphasis on grid modernization.



The advanced distribution management system market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.21 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, increased adoption of microgrids, growth in demand response programs, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in ADMS, emphasis on cybersecurity for advanced distribution management.

Major trends in the forecast period include integration of distributed energy storage systems, use of predictive analytics for grid optimization, implementation of adaptive and self-healing networks, focus on edge computing for real-time decision making, collaboration between utilities and technology providers for ADMS innovation.





The rapid investment in power infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the advanced distribution management system (ADMS) market. Investments in electricity and power infrastructure involve the allocation of resources for the generation, transmission, transformation, and distribution of electrical power. ADMS plays a crucial role in various activities, including outage management, fault location, isolation, and restoration, as well as optimizing voltage and VAR (Volt-Ampere Reactive) levels, demand response, and integrating distributed energy resources like wind, solar, and battery storage. The surge in investment in the energy sector, exemplified by a 1. 4% increase to ($17. 84) £16. 7 billion in 2022 compared to 2021, contributes to the growth of the advanced distribution management system market.



The increasing adoption of smart grid infrastructure is anticipated to drive the growth of the advanced distribution management system market in the future. Smart grid infrastructure refers to an electricity network that uses digital and other advanced technologies to monitor and manage the transmission of electricity from various generation sources to meet the diverse electrical demands of end users. These grids utilize modern communication and sensor technologies to dynamically control power distribution and monitor electricity flow. Smart grid technology enables real-time monitoring and control of energy flows, improving load management, optimizing the use of existing infrastructure, and reducing the need for new network development. For instance, in July 2023, according to the International Energy Agency, a France-based intergovernmental organization, the European Commission's "Digitalization of the Energy System" action plan, introduced in 2022, forecasts EUR 584 billion (USD 633 billion) in electricity grid investments by 2030, with EUR 170 billion (USD 184 billion) dedicated to digitalization, including smart meters and automated grid management. Additionally, China is investing USD 442 billion between 2021 and 2025 to modernize and expand its power grids. As a result, the increasing adoption of smart grid infrastructure is fueling the growth of the advanced distribution management system market.



Major players in the advanced distribution management system market are strategically focusing on partnerships and collaborations to achieve common goals. By combining resources, expertise, and capabilities, these collaborations aim to enhance weather forecasting for electric utilities. For example, in June 2022, GE Digital, a US-based subsidiary of General Electric, partnered with Climavision, a US-based weather technology company. This partnership seeks to assist utilities in accurately predicting weather conditions and improving preparedness for severe storms. Integrating Climavision's global weather forecasting technology into GE Digital's ADMS, Storm Assist, and Storm Readiness software enhances utilities' capabilities to forecast and plan for extreme weather events, minimizing power outages and enhancing the reliability and safety of the electric distribution grid. This collaborative approach showcases the importance of partnerships in driving innovation and addressing challenges in the power infrastructure sector.



Major companies in the Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) market are incorporating innovative tools, such as AI-powered conversational tools, to gain a competitive edge. An AI-powered conversational tool is a software application or system that utilizes artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies to engage in human-like conversations with users. These tools provide information, assistance, and responses to queries and tasks, enhancing user interaction. For example, in August 2023, Schneider Electric SE, a France-based digital automation and energy management company, introduced EcoStruxure Resource Advisor Copilot. This is an AI-powered conversational tool designed to facilitate quick and efficient interactions with energy and sustainability data. The tool offers enhanced data analysis, visualization, decision support, and performance optimization. Through simple, conversational interactions with Copilot, users can efficiently request and receive the data they need, reducing the time spent searching for information. This innovation from Schneider Electric demonstrates the incorporation of advanced technologies to streamline interactions in the field of energy management.



In January 2023, TE Connectivity, a Switzerland-based consumer electronics company, acquired Kries Energietechnik GmbH & Co. KG for an undisclosed amount. This strategic acquisition strengthens TE Connectivity's energy business unit, positioning it as a leading supplier of grid stability solutions for utilities, power network owners, and developers of renewable energy infrastructure worldwide. Kries Energietechnik GmbH & Co. KG, based in Germany, specializes in providing solutions for highly accessible distribution networks, introducing more intelligence to the grid. This acquisition underscores the industry's focus on integrating advanced technologies to enhance grid stability and intelligence.



Major companies operating in the advanced distribution management system market include Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Survalent Technology Corporation, Oracle Corporation., Capgemini SE, Operation Technology Inc., Hexagon AB, Hitachi Ltd., Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited., Minsait ACS Inc., Wipro Limited, Anterix Inc., Det Norske Veritas GL, Advanced Control Systems Inc., Advanced Microgrid Solutions, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Accenture plc, Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Advanced Power Technologies LLC, Advanced Utility Systems, Alstom SA, Ambient Corporation, American Electric Power Company Inc., Aquanta Inc., AutoGrid Systems Inc., Avangrid Inc., Black & Veatch Holding Company, CGI Group Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comverge Inc.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Offering: Solution; Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-premises

By System Type: Distribution Management System (DMS); Automated Meter Reading or Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMR/AMI); Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS); Energy Management Systems (EMS); Customer Information Systems (CIS); Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

By Organization Size: Large enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Subsegments:

By Solution: Distribution Management Software; Outage Management Systems; Advanced Grid Management Systems; Voltage And VAR Optimization; Demand Response Solutions

By Services: Consulting Services; Integration And Implementation Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Training And Education Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Characteristics



3. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Trends and Strategies



4. Advanced Distribution Management System Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics and Covid and Recovery on the Market



5. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Advanced Distribution Management System PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Segmentation by Offering, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Solution

Services

6.2. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Cloud

on-Premises

6.3. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Segmentation by System Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Distribution Management System (DMS)

Automated Meter Reading or Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMR/AMI)

Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS)

Energy Management Systems (EMS)

Customer Information Systems (CIS)

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

6.4. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

6.5. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Energy and Utilities

Defense and Government

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom

IT and ITeS

Other End-Users

6.6. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Solution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Distribution Management Software

Outage Management Systems

Advanced Grid Management Systems

Voltage and VAR Optimization

Demand Response Solutions

6.7. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Consulting Services

Integration and Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Training and Education Services

7. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Advanced Distribution Management System Market Analysis

30. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Company Profiles

Schneider Electric

General Electric

Siemens

Survalent Technologys

Oracle

31. Advanced Distribution Management System Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Capgemini

Operation Technology Inc.

Hexagon

Hitachi

Tata Power Delhi Distribution

Minsait ACS Inc.

Wipro

Anterix

Det Norske Veritas GL

Advanced Control Systems

Advanced Microgrid Solutions

Asea Brown Boveri

Accenture

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Power Technologies

32. Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Advanced Distribution Management System Market



34. Recent Developments in the Advanced Distribution Management System Market



35. Advanced Distribution Management System Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies

