United States Hydropower Market Outlook to 2035, with Competitor Analysis of WEC Energy Group, The AES Corp, Santee Cooper, PPL Corp and GE Vernova

The report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in the US. The report gives information on the different types of power sources available in the country. The report discusses the hydropower market in the United States and provides forecasts up to 2035.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2015 to 2035 in the U.S. hydropower market. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.



The report analyses the US hydropower market. The scope of the research includes:

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the country's hydropower market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035) and installed capacity split by various power sources.

Detailed overview of the U.S. hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming hydropower projects.

Deal analysis of the country's hydropower market.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2015-2023

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2015-2023



2. Power Market, US

2.1 Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035

Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2015-2035

Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2023 and 2035

Power Market, US, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2024-2035

Power Market, US, Capacity Growth by Source, 2023-2035

2.2 Power Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035

Power Market, US, Power Generation by Source, 2015-2035

Power Market, US, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2023-2035

3. Hydropower Market, US

3.1 Hydropower Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035

Hydropower Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Types, 2015-2035

3.2 Hydropower Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035

Hydropower Market, US, Power Generation by Type, 2015-2035

3.3 Hydropower Market, US, Market Size, 2015-2030

3.4 Hydropower Market, US, Power Plants

Hydropower Market, US, Major Active Plants

Hydropower Market, US, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

Hydropower Market, US, Key Under-construction Projects.

3.5 Hydropower Market, US, Deal Analysis, 2023

Hydropower Market, US, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2015-2023

Hydropower Market, US, Split by Deal Type, 2023

4. Hydropower Policy, US

4.1 Renewable Energy policies

Brief of the upcoming 2025 Budget

Climate Goals in Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Budget

Tax Cuts and New Jobs Act (TCJA)

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

Production Tax Credits

Investment Tax Credits

Renewable Energy Target

Empowering Rural America Program (New ERA)

Tribal Energy Program Grant

US Department of Energy - Loan Guarantee Program

4.2 Common State-Level Incentives

Overview

Renewable Portfolio Standards

Renewable Energy Certificates

Public Benefit Funds for Renewable Energy

Interconnection Standards

Net Metering

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE)

5. US Hydropower Market, Company Profiles

WEC Energy Group

The AES Corp

Santee Cooper

PPL Corp

GE Vernova

