United States Hydropower Market Outlook to 2035, with Competitor Analysis of WEC Energy Group, The AES Corp, Santee Cooper, PPL Corp and GE Vernova

The report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the hydropower market in the US. The report gives information on the different types of power sources available in the country. The report discusses the hydropower market in the United States and provides forecasts up to 2035.
The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2015 to 2035 in the U.S. hydropower market. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
The report analyses the US hydropower market. The scope of the research includes:
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- An overview of the country's hydropower market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035) and installed capacity split by various power sources.
- Detailed overview of the U.S. hydropower market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming hydropower projects.
- Deal analysis of the country's hydropower market.
- Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2015-2023
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2015-2023
2. Power Market, US
2.1 Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035
- Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2015-2035
- Power Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2023 and 2035
- Power Market, US, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2024-2035
- Power Market, US, Capacity Growth by Source, 2023-2035
2.2 Power Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035
- Power Market, US, Power Generation by Source, 2015-2035
- Power Market, US, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2023-2035
3. Hydropower Market, US
3.1 Hydropower Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2015-2035
- Hydropower Market, US, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Types, 2015-2035
3.2 Hydropower Market, US, Power Generation, 2015-2035
- Hydropower Market, US, Power Generation by Type, 2015-2035
3.3 Hydropower Market, US, Market Size, 2015-2030
3.4 Hydropower Market, US, Power Plants
- Hydropower Market, US, Major Active Plants
- Hydropower Market, US, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants
- Hydropower Market, US, Key Under-construction Projects.
3.5 Hydropower Market, US, Deal Analysis, 2023
- Hydropower Market, US, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2015-2023
- Hydropower Market, US, Split by Deal Type, 2023
4. Hydropower Policy, US
4.1 Renewable Energy policies
- Brief of the upcoming 2025 Budget
- Climate Goals in Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Budget
- Tax Cuts and New Jobs Act (TCJA)
- Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)
- Production Tax Credits
- Investment Tax Credits
- Renewable Energy Target
- Empowering Rural America Program (New ERA)
- Tribal Energy Program Grant
- US Department of Energy - Loan Guarantee Program
4.2 Common State-Level Incentives
- Overview
- Renewable Portfolio Standards
- Renewable Energy Certificates
- Public Benefit Funds for Renewable Energy
- Interconnection Standards
- Net Metering
- Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE)
5. US Hydropower Market, Company Profiles
- WEC Energy Group
- The AES Corp
- Santee Cooper
- PPL Corp
- GE Vernova
