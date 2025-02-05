India Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 5.8% During 2025-2028

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q4 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in India expanded by 7.8% in real terms in 2024, supported by public and private sector investments in industrial and energy projects, coupled with the government's investments to improve and expand transport infrastructure.

In November 2024, the government approved 50 solar park projects with a combined capacity of 37.5GW across the country. Furthermore, in October 2024, the government reported that the country will attract INR7.2 trillion ($87 billion) in investment in the petrochemical sector by 2030. Previously, in September 2024, the Prime Minister of India commenced the construction work on various projects including railways, road, power, and housing projects, with a combined value of INR80 billion ($962.5 million) in Gujarat.

In July 2024, the government approved the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25 (April 1st, 2024-March 31st, 2025) Budget. The major focus includes the development of the infrastructure sector with a provision of over INR1.1 trillion ($13.2 billion) for FY2024-25. Furthermore, in the FY2024-25 budget, the government allocated INR11.1 trillion ($133.7 billion) towards capital expenditure, an increase of 11.1% compared with the FY2023-24 Budget expenditure.



The Indian construction industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 5.8% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investments in green energy projects, road, rail, and housing projects, coupled with the government's aim to achieve 500GW of installed green energy capacity by 2030, up from 197.2GW as of July 2024. In line with this, in September 2024, the Maharashtra government signed a Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various companies with a combined value of INR475 billion ($5.7 billion) to develop multiple energy projects in the state by 2030



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in India, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



