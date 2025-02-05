Asia-Pacific Leads the Way in Sustainable Steel Market Growth, Reaching $461.80 Billion by 2034

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Sustainable (Recycled and Green) Steel Market: Focus on End-User Application, Product Type, Technology, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific sustainable (recycled and green) steel market was valued at $175.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.15%, reaching $461.80 billion by 2034.

The APAC market is expanding due to stringent environmental regulations and rising demand for low-carbon building materials. Technological developments in steel production, such as improved recycling procedures and hydrogen-based reduction techniques, are important factors. Additionally, through strategic alliances and investments in green infrastructure projects, the APAC steel industry is growing more carbon-conscious and sustainable.



The market for sustainable (recycled and green) steel in Asia is expanding significantly due to the growing need for eco-friendly building materials and the growing pressure to comply with strict environmental regulations. The use of recycled and green steel is emerging as a crucial way to lower carbon emissions and advance the ideas of the circular economy as the region industries such as infrastructure, automotive, and constructionmove toward more environmentally friendly operations.



Technological developments in steel production, like hydrogen-based reduction methods and enhanced recycling strategies, are major drivers of the market growth. As nations like China, South Korea, and Japan invest in green steel production projects, hydrogen-based steel productionwhich provides a low-carbon substitute for conventional methodsis becoming more and more popular.



The demand for sustainable steel is being further accelerated by the APAC steel industry large investments in green infrastructure projects. Governments are encouraging these efforts by lowering carbon footprints through regulations, subsidies, and supportive policies.



The APAC sustainable steel market is expected to continue expanding as the need for environmentally friendly building materials rises. In order to help the region meet its sustainability goals and propel the shift to a low-carbon future, green steel production will be essential.





Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-User Application

Transportation

Building and Construction

Furniture and Appliances

Mechanical Equipment and Tools

Packaging

Others

Segmentation by Product Type

Recycled Steel

Green Steel

Segmentation by Region

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Report Scope:

Product/Innovation Strategy : The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of the sustainable steel products available based on application (transportation, building and construction, furniture and appliances, mechanical equipment and tools, packaging, and others), product type (recycled steel and green steel), technology type (electric arc furnace (EAF), blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF), and others. The market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of the importance of sustainable steel. Therefore, the Asia-Pacific sustainable steel business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.

: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of the sustainable steel products available based on application (transportation, building and construction, furniture and appliances, mechanical equipment and tools, packaging, and others), product type (recycled steel and green steel), technology type (electric arc furnace (EAF), blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace (BF-BOF), and others. The market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of the importance of sustainable steel. Therefore, the Asia-Pacific sustainable steel business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model. Growth/Marketing Strategy : The Asia-Pacific sustainable steel market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.

: The Asia-Pacific sustainable steel market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development. Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Asia-Pacific sustainable steel market analyzed and profiled in the study include manufacturers and recyclers. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names in the sustainable steel market include:

HBIS Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

Tata Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Circular Economy and Recycling

1.1.2 Technological Advancements and Rising Research and Developments

1.1.3 Carbon Capture and Emission Reduction

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- COVID-19 Pandemic, Russia/Ukraine War, Middle East Crisis on Sustainable (Recycled and Green) Steel Market

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.6.1 Market Drivers

1.6.1.1 Construction Industry's Shift toward Sustainable Materials

1.6.1.2 Government Regulations and Net-Zero Targets

1.6.1.3 Use of Renewable Energy Sources in Steel Production

1.6.2 Market Restraints

1.6.2.1 Limited Availability of Green Technologies and Infrastructure for Sustainable Steel Production

1.6.2.2 High Cost Associated with Implementing Green Steel Production Methods

1.6.3 Market Opportunities

1.6.3.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Infrastructure and Green Construction Projects

1.6.3.2 Rising Collaborations between Steel Producers and End Users

1.7 List of Key Steel Manufacturers and Their Net-Zero Targets

1.8 Start-Up Landscape

1.8.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.9 Global Green Steel Projects and Developments



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

2.3.6.1 China

2.3.6.2 Japan

2.3.6.3 South Korea

2.3.6.4 India

2.3.6.5 Australia

2.3.6.5.1 Application

2.3.6.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.3 Company Profiles

HBIS Group

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

Tata Steel

China Baowu Steel Group

SAIL

JSW

Ansteel Group Corporation

ScrapBuk

Element Zero

