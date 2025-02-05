Global Smart Cities Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 944.68 Billion by 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As detailed in the latest research from Astute Analytica, the global smart cities market is projected to have a major leap forward in revenue from US$ 173.36 billion in 2023 to US$ 944.68 billion by 2032. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

Currently, over 50% of the world’s population resides in urban areas, a figure projected to escalate to 70% by 2050, as reported by the United Nations. This trend underscores the rise of smart cities, which represent an evolution in urban living through the integration of smart home technologies and advanced urban planning approaches. Smart cities leverage data-driven strategies, technological advancements, and enhanced features to improve the quality of life for residents.

To achieve their goals, these cities utilize cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and information and communication technologies (ICT). These innovations enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of various sectors, including transportation, healthcare, and public safety.

The smart cities sector continues to witness significant technological advancements aimed at enhancing urban living and sustainability. Recent developments include the deployment of IoT devices that facilitate real-time monitoring and management of critical city infrastructure, such as smart traffic lights and energy systems. The rollout of 5G connectivity is particularly noteworthy, as it enables faster data transmission and supports more sophisticated applications in transportation and public services.

Cities are also increasingly adopting smart energy grids and utilizing big data analytics to optimize energy consumption and resource allocation. These innovations not only improve operational efficiency but also contribute to sustainability efforts.

For instance, in Singapore, smart traffic cameras intelligently regulate traffic flow based on real-time volume data, facilitating smoother commutes for thousands of passengers each day. Meanwhile, in Kaunas, Lithuania, the parking experience has been revolutionized; the cost of parking is automatically deducted from drivers' bank accounts as they park their cars. In many urban areas, public bus schedules are communicated with remarkable accuracy at each stop, enhancing the reliability of public transportation. Additionally, cities like Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Ramallah, Palestine, have implemented citywide free WiFi access, improving connectivity for all residents.

Top Smart City Trends & Innovations

Digital Citizen: The Digital Citizen trend emphasizes enhancing citizen engagement and fostering a collaborative community while ensuring access to healthcare and education. Central to this movement is digital inclusivity, which aims to provide equitable access to technology across diverse populations. By promoting inclusive services, this trend ensures that all individuals have equal rights to participate in civic activities and access career opportunities. For example, local connection platforms facilitate online voting and enable residents to engage in remote interactions with officials, thereby promoting active citizenship.

Smart Energy: In the realm of smart cities, a key focus is providing a reliable, efficient, and eco-friendly energy supply. To achieve this, interconnected IoT solutions play a vital role in enhancing energy management. These solutions empower cities to make data-driven decisions that improve energy storage and distribution. Smart grids are instrumental in this endeavor, offering real-time tracking of energy usage and distribution. Additionally, advanced deep learning algorithms can forecast energy consumption patterns and identify potential system breakdowns, allowing for proactive management of energy resources.

Advanced Waste Management: As urban populations grow and consumer culture expands, the challenge of increased waste production becomes more pressing. To address this issue, IoT sensors equipped with advanced waste management systems are being implemented. These sensors accurately monitor waste disposal practices and provide valuable feedback on consumption patterns, even offering monetary rewards to residents for responsible waste management. Furthermore, e-waste recycling kiosks have been introduced, allowing individuals to exchange old electronics for cash, thereby promoting sustainable disposal practices.

Intelligent Farming: The integration of IoT, robotics, and data analytics is transforming the landscape of farm management and optimizing labor efficiency. Farmers are now utilizing wireless sensing applications to monitor critical factors such as soil conditions and livestock health, which help prevent the spread of diseases. In urban settings, agtech innovations are gaining traction, incorporating methods such as vertical indoor farming, aeroponic containers, and urban aquaponics. These technologies enable automated food production, making agriculture more sustainable and efficient in urban environments.

IoT's Leadership and Cloud Computing's Rapid Growth

The Global Smart Cities market is significantly shaped by the influence of the Internet of Things (IoT), which commands a substantial market share of 34.2%. This dominance is primarily attributed to IoT's remarkable capability to facilitate seamless connectivity among devices, enabling them to communicate and share data effectively. As a result, urban operations can be enhanced in terms of efficiency and responsiveness.

For instance, IoT technology allows for real-time monitoring and management of essential services such as traffic control, waste disposal, and energy consumption. By utilizing interconnected devices, cities can optimize traffic flow, reduce waste collection times, and monitor energy usage patterns, leading to more sustainable urban environments.

In parallel, cloud computing is experiencing rapid growth within the smart cities framework, projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 16.9%, the highest among all categories. This growth can be attributed to the sheer volume of data generated by smart cities, which is staggering. As urban areas evolve, they produce vast amounts of data every second, and traditional data management solutions struggle to keep pace.

Cloud computing emerges as the ideal solution for this challenge, offering scalability, flexibility, and affordability in storing and processing information. By leveraging cloud platforms, urban areas can efficiently analyze data, enabling them to make informed decisions more swiftly. This capability is crucial for addressing urban challenges and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Smart Governance Witnessing Fast Growth in the Smart Cities Market

The Smart Governance segment is anticipated to experience a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.6%, positioning it as the fastest-growing application in the realm of public administration and services. This surge reflects a significant trend toward embracing technology to enhance governmental operations, improve service delivery, and foster a more transparent environment for citizen engagement.

The initiatives within smart governance play a crucial role in establishing trust between citizens and government entities. By prioritizing transparency and citizen participation, these initiatives promote a responsive and efficient governance model. As citizens become more aware of how decisions are made and resources are allocated, they feel more accountable to the government. They are more likely to participate actively in the democratic process.

Top Players in the Global Smart Cities Market

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

INTEL Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview

By Technology:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Deep Machine Learning



Artificial Neural Network



Voice Recognition



Pattern Recognition



Natural Language Processing



Others



Big Data Analytics

Cellular Technology

5G Technology



Others



Cloud Technology

Edge Computing

High-Performance Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Satellite Network



Cellular Network



Radio Frequency Identification



Near Field Communication



Wi-Fi



Quantum Computing

Others

By Component:

Hardware

Camera



Sensors/Detectors



Meters



Vehicles



Smart Robots



Others



Software

Cloud (IoT) Platform



Public



Private



Data Management & Analytics



Cyber Security



Remote Monitoring



Services

Consulting



System Integration and Deployment



Support and Maintenance



Managed Services



By Application:

Smart Transportation

Parking Management



Ticketing & Travel Management



Traffic Management



Passenger Information Management System



Freight Information System



Other Smart Transportation Systems



Smart Utilities

Energy management



Advanced Metering Infrastructure



Smart Grid



Water Management



Distribution Management



Other Smart Utilities



Smart Governance

E-Governance Solutions



Smart Public Safety



Law Enforcement



City Planning



Other Governance Services



Smart Home & Building

Building Automation System



Energy Management Systems



Parking Management System



Emergency Management System



Other Smart Building System



Smart Citizen Service

Smart Education



Smart Healthcare



Emergency Response System



Video Surveillance System



Assisted Living Solution



Other Citizen Services



Smart Mobility

Electric Vehicle Charging



Tunnel Management



Tolling Management



Other Mobility Solutions



Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premise

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

