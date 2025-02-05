Asia-Pacific Small Modular Reactor Market to Reach $752.3 Million by 2033, as Region Looks for Low-carbon, Sustainable Energy solutions to Meet its Rising Electricity Needs and Climate Change Issues

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Small Modular Reactor Market: Focus on Application, Reactor Type, Power Generation Capacity, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific small modular reactor market, valued at $163.1 million in 2023, is expected to reach $752.3 million by 2033, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 16.52% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

APAC's small modular reactor (SMR) market is expanding due in large part to the growing demand for clean energy and the growing emphasis on combating climate change. As an alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based power plants, SMRs provide a small, modular way to generate electricity with much lower carbon emissions.

The market for small modular reactors (SMRs) in Asia is expanding quickly as the region looks for low-carbon, sustainable energy solutions to meet its rising electricity needs and climate change issues. Compact, scalable, and highly efficient, SMRs are advanced nuclear reactors that are perfect for areas with a variety of energy requirements and constrained infrastructure.



SMR adoption in APAC is primarily being driven by its capacity to generate clean, dependable energy while reducing carbon emissions. SMRs present a viable substitute for fossil fuels as many APAC nations seek to move away from them, assisting regional initiatives to meet sustainability and energy security objectives. Furthermore, they can be easily deployed and integrated with current energy grids thanks to their modular design, which makes them appropriate for remote areas and industrial applications.



Policies encouraging nuclear innovation and decarbonization are helping governments in the region, such as China, South Korea, and Japan, to make significant investments in SMR development. Additionally, improvements in waste management, cost-effectiveness, and safety features are making SMRs more appealing.



The SMR market is anticipated to be crucial in driving the region expansion while lowering its carbon footprint as APAC continues to place a high priority on environmental sustainability and energy diversification.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application

Electricity Production

Combined Heat and Power

Desalination

Off-grid application

Segmentation by Reactor Type

Water-Cooled Reactors

Liquid Metal-Cooled Fast Neutron Spectrum Reactors

Molten Salt Reactors

High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors

Segmentation by Power Generation Capacity

< 25 MW

25-100 MW

101-300 MW

>300 MW

Segmentation by Region

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Report Scope:



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of small modular reactors and their potential in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the study gives the reader a detailed understanding of the end-use industries and different products offered by different regulations, consortiums and associations, and government programs impacting small modular reactor manufacturers for various purposes.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific small modular reactor market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been partnership, collaboration, and joint venture activities to strengthen their position in the APAC small modular reactor market.



Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the Asia-Pacific small modular reactor market analyzed and profiled in the study involve small modular reactor manufacturers, including market segments covered by distinct product kinds, applications served, and regional presence, as well as the influence of important market tactics employed.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC small modular reactor market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the small modular reactor market.



Some prominent names established in the small modular reactor market are:

Japan Atomic Energy Agency

China National Nuclear Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $163.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $752.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends Shaping Small Modular Reactor Market

1.1.2 Carbon Neutrality

1.1.3 Decentralized Energy Generation

1.1.4 Cost Competitiveness

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Climate Change

1.5.1.2 Energy Security and Reliability

1.5.2 Market Challenges

1.5.2.1 High Initial Costs and Infrastructure Limitations

1.5.2.2 Rise in Renewable Energy Adoption

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Surge in Decarbonization Policies

1.5.3.2 Hybridizing SMRs with Renewable Energy Sources



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 Application

2.3.8 Product

2.3.9 Japan

2.3.10 Application

2.3.11 Product

2.3.12 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

2.3.13 Application

2.3.14 Product



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

Tsinghua University

Japan Atomic Energy Agency

China National Nuclear Corporation

State Power Investment Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

