Gifts Retailing Market Analysis, Including Detailed Profiles of 156 Major Companies, 2025-2030 - Innovations in Personalization and Customization of Gifts Enhancing Consumer Engagement

The global market for Gifts Retailing was valued at US$93.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$111.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Several key factors are driving the rapid growth of the gift retailing market, including the rise of e-commerce, increased demand for personalized and experience-based gifts, evolving consumer behavior, and the influence of social media and digital marketing. First, the explosive growth of e-commerce platforms has significantly expanded the accessibility of gift retailing. Online shopping offers convenience, variety, and the ability to compare prices across multiple retailers, making it easier than ever for consumers to find the perfect gift. The introduction of features like personalized recommendations, gift wrapping services, and flexible delivery options has made online gift shopping even more attractive, fueling the overall growth of the market.



Second, the increasing demand for personalized gifts is a major driver of the gift retailing market. Consumers are shifting away from generic gifts in favor of more meaningful, customized options that resonate on a personal level. This trend is supported by advancements in manufacturing technologies, such as 3D printing and laser engraving, which allow retailers to offer customized products at scale. From monogrammed accessories to personalized artwork, the ability to tailor gifts has become a key selling point for many retailers, attracting a diverse customer base looking for unique and thoughtful options.



Third, the growing preference for experience-based gifts is transforming the market. As more consumers, particularly younger generations, prioritize experiences over material possessions, gift retailers have responded by offering a wide array of experiences as gifts, ranging from adventure trips to wellness retreats. Digital gift cards and subscription-based services for experiences like streaming platforms or fitness classes have become increasingly popular, allowing recipients to enjoy personalized experiences that align with their interests. This shift not only meets consumer preferences but also opens up new revenue streams for gift retailers.



The influence of social media and digital marketing is another critical factor driving the growth of the gift retailing market. Platforms like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook have become powerful tools for discovering and promoting gifts, with consumers increasingly turning to these platforms for inspiration. Influencer marketing and social media campaigns allow retailers to reach targeted audiences, while user-generated content, such as gift unboxing videos or product reviews, further drives consumer interest. Digital marketing techniques such as email campaigns, targeted ads, and seasonal promotions also help gift retailers engage with customers and increase sales during peak gifting seasons.



Finally, the rise of corporate gifting is contributing to market growth. Companies are investing in high-quality, personalized gifts for employees, clients, and business partners to strengthen relationships and enhance brand loyalty. This has led to an increasing demand for premium gifts, such as custom-made products, luxury gift sets, and branded merchandise, within the corporate sector. Corporate gifting is not only used for employee appreciation and client retention but also as a marketing tool, making it an important segment of the gift retailing market.



In conclusion, the gift retailing market is experiencing significant growth due to factors such as the expansion of e-commerce, rising demand for personalized and experience-based gifts, evolving consumer behavior, and the impact of social media. As gift retailers continue to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences, they will play a critical role in shaping the future of retail, offering personalized, meaningful, and convenient shopping experiences that cater to both individual and corporate buyers.



