Who is Winning the Race to Net Zero in the Automotive Industry? Mercedes-Benz Aims for All its Worldwide Plants to Run on 100% Renewable Energy by 2039 and Plans to Have an All-Electric Fleet by 2030

Intense regulatory pressure on emissions means companies in all sectors need a net zero strategy. Most automotive companies have set 2050 as the target year for achieving net zero carbon emissions. In the interim (2025-2035), they will implement shorter-term emission reduction goals, typically aiming for around a 30% reduction by 2030.



The automotive sector is concentrating on three main strategies to reach these targets:

Electrification

Alternative fuels

Circular Economy

Why do automotive companies need a net zero strategy?

Governments worldwide have placed intense regulatory pressure on reducing emissions, with advanced economies putting net zero targets in place for as early as 2045. Transport is one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, so OEMs must align with regulations and environmental standards.



Electrification is the main decarbonization strategy for the automotive industry

OEMs are focusing on electrifying their vehicles. Many OEMs have developed partnerships with battery suppliers to give them a competitive advantage in battery technology. The main constraints to electrification are range anxiety and the upgrades needed to power grids.



Alternative fuels are less popular than electrification

Investing in alternative fuels is one of the most effective strategies automakers can undertake to reduce their Scope 1 emissions. Companies such as Ford offer alternative fuel options for fleet vehicles, helping businesses reduce their Scope 1 emissions.



Adopting a circular economy model will be crucial to reducing Scope 3 emissions

Most of the Scope 3 emissions generated in the automotive sector occur upstream through the extraction of raw materials and the manufacturing of components. One of the biggest drawbacks of producing EVs is the environmental impact of sourcing and manufacturing batteries, making recycling battery cells a key strategy for reducing Scope 3 emissions.



Who is winning the race to net zero?

Many leading automotive companies have set a net zero target for 2050. Mercedes-Benz has an ambitious plan for all its worldwide plants to run on 100% renewable energy by 2039 and aims to have an all-electric fleet by 2030. Mercedes had one of the biggest reductions in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to other prominent OEMs between 2021 and 2023, at 41%.



Report Scope

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of net zero strategies within the automotive industry, highlighting the key approaches being implemented by companies to reach this goal.

It features prominent automotive companies making significant progress towards achieving net zero emissions, along with detailed case studies showcasing specific strategies in action.

Additionally, the report presents detailed Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions data for 20 major automotive companies, providing valuable insights into their environmental impact reduction efforts.

