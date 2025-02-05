Growth Opportunities in the Controlled-release Fertilizers Market, 2025-2030

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Controlled-release Fertilizer - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Controlled-release Fertilizer was valued at US$3.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Market trends in the agricultural sector are increasingly favoring the adoption of controlled-release fertilizers. Driven by a growing global population and the consequent rise in food demand, there is a pressing need for high-efficiency agricultural practices. CRFs meet this need by enhancing nutrient use efficiency and reducing labor costs associated with frequent fertilizer applications.

Moreover, regulatory pressures and increasing environmental consciousness are pushing for more sustainable agricultural inputs. Governments and environmental agencies are implementing stricter regulations on nutrient runoff and promoting practices that contribute to soil health and environmental conservation.

These trends are accompanied by heightened awareness among farmers who are recognizing the long-term benefits of investing in CRFs - not only in terms of crop yield but also in preserving their farmland's productivity for future generations.



Product (Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea / Sulfur Coated Urea, Polymer Coated Urea, Polymer Coated NPK Fertilizer, Other Products); Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications).



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea / Sulfur Coated Urea segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.7%. The Polymer Coated Urea segment is also set to grow at 5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $819.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $976.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Enhancing Crop Yield Sustains Growth of Controlled-Release Fertilizers

Environmental Regulations Propel the Adoption of Controlled-Release Fertilizers

Economic Viability Strengthens Business Case for Controlled-Release Fertilizers

Precision Agriculture Trends Drive the Adoption of Controlled-Release Technologies

Regulatory Pressures to Reduce Nutrient Runoff Bodes Well for Market Growth

Vertical Farming Create New Opportunities for Controlled-Release Fertilizers

