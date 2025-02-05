Europe Undergoing a Digital Revolution: Mixed Reality Market to Soar with 50.4% CAGR

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Mixed Reality Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware and Software), By Devices Type (Wireless and Wired), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's Mixed Reality Market is expected to witness market growth of 50.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The German market dominated the European Mixed Reality Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $9.31 billion by 2031. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 49.1% during 2024-2031. Additionally, France's market is expected to experience a CAGR of 51.7% during 2024-2031.





MR allows designers and clients to explore buildings and structures before architectural construction. Architects can overlay 3D models of buildings onto real-world locations, providing an accurate representation of how the structure will look and fit into its environment. This also helps clients visualize changes and adjustments to designs. In construction, MR enhances collaboration between teams by allowing them to interact with 3D models and blueprints in real-time.



Additionally, adopting mixed reality technologies has accelerated, driven by hardware, software, and connectivity advancements. Many industries, especially those in manufacturing, healthcare, and education, have been quick to adopt MR technologies due to their potential to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the quality of work. For example, companies like Boeing use MR to assist in aircraft assembly, while medical institutions use MR to train healthcare professionals. The enterprise sector is expected to continue to lead MR adoption, with increasing investments in MR-driven solutions to streamline workflows, enhance productivity, and improve training.



The growing importance of Education Technology (EdTech) in the United Kingdom and the significant economic impact of the video games industry in Europe are key drivers for expanding the mixed reality market. In the UK, the Education Technology (EdTech) sector is thriving, with over 1,000 companies contributing to a market that generated between £3.7 billion and £4.0 billion in gross value added (GVA) in 2021.

EdTech companies increasingly turn to MR technologies to create immersive, interactive learning environments as digital transformation occurs in education. MR enables students to engage innovatively with educational content through virtual field trips, interactive 3D models, or real-time simulations. This allows for deeper engagement and understanding of complex subjects, making MR an essential tool in the evolution of education.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Mixed Reality Market, by Component

1.4.2 Europe Mixed Reality Market, by Devices Type

1.4.3 Europe Mixed Reality Market, by Application

1.4.4 Europe Mixed Reality Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market at a Glance

2.1 Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 4. Competition Analysis - Global

4.1 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.2 Recent Strategies Deployed in Mixed Reality Market

4.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Europe Mixed Reality Market by Component

5.1 Europe Hardware Market by Country

5.2 Europe Software Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Mixed Reality Market by Devices Type

6.1 Europe Wireless Market by Country

6.2 Europe Wired Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Mixed Reality Market by Application

7.1 Europe Gaming & Entertainment Market by Country

7.2 Europe Automotive Market by Country

7.3 Europe Industrial & Manufacturing Market by Country

7.4 Europe Healthcare Market by Country

7.5 Europe Aerospace & defense Market by Country

7.6 Europe Education Market by Country

7.7 Europe E-Commerce & Retail Market by Country

7.8 Europe Other Application Market by Country



Chapter 8. Europe Mixed Reality Market by Country

8.1 Germany Mixed Reality Market

8.2 UK Mixed Reality Market

8.3 France Mixed Reality Market

8.4 Russia Mixed Reality Market

8.5 Spain Mixed Reality Market

8.6 Italy Mixed Reality Market

8.7 Rest of Europe Mixed Reality Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

Canon, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

Meta Platforms, Inc.

HTC Corporation

Dell Technologies, Inc.

PTC Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Niantic, Inc.

