Cosmeceuticals Market Eyes $117.1 Billion Opportunity by 2030: Analyze Segmental Share Fluctuations by Region During 2025-2030

The global market for Cosmeceuticals was valued at US$79.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$117.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cosmeceuticals market is driven by several factors, including an aging global population increasingly seeking non-invasive treatments for age-related skin issues, rising consumer awareness about skincare, and a growing preference for products combining cosmetic and therapeutic benefits. The influence of social media and celebrity endorsements also significantly boosts the visibility and desirability of these advanced skincare solutions.

Moreover, technological advancements in product formulation and the emergence of personalized skincare are making cosmeceuticals more appealing to a broader audience. Economic factors, such as increased disposable income in emerging markets, are further expanding the customer base, making cosmeceuticals a dynamic and rapidly evolving segment of the beauty industry. These elements, coupled with ongoing research and innovation, ensure that the market for cosmeceuticals continues to grow, offering new and improved solutions for consumers worldwide.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Cosmeceuticals market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Other Products); Active Ingredient (Antioxidants, Botanicals, Exfoliants, Other Active Ingredients); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Specialty Stores, Online Platform).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Skin Care Cosmeceuticals segment, which is expected to reach US$64.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.9%. The Hair Care Cosmeceuticals segment is also set to grow at 7.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $21.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $18 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal SA, Procter & Gamble Company, The, Royal DSM NV, Sabinsa Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Cosmeceuticals Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 226 major companies featured in this Cosmeceuticals market report include:

Johnson & Johnson

L'Oreal SA

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Royal DSM NV

Sabinsa Corporation

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Unilever NV

Allergan PLC

Avon Products, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Clarins SA

Croda International PLC

Estee Lauder, Inc.

Fujifilm Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 412 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $79.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $117.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Cosmeceuticals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Consumer Demand for Anti-Aging Products Drives Cosmeceuticals Growth

Technological Innovations in Skincare Formulations Propel Market Expansion

Increasing Awareness of Skin Health Bolsters Demand for Functional Cosmetics

E-commerce Boom Expands Addressable Market for Cosmeceuticals

Integration of Natural Ingredients Strengthens Business Case for Clean Beauty

Male Grooming Trends Open New Opportunities in Cosmeceuticals

Advancements in Biotechnology Generate Innovative Product Offerings

Technological Developments in Packaging and Dispensing Improve User Experience

Healthcare and Beauty Sector Convergence Creates Holistic Wellness Products

