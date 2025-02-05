The World Market for Cosmetic Serums, 2025-2030: Analysis of Shares by Segment, Region and Company - Featuring Estee Lauder, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal, P&G, Unilever & More

Dublin, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Serum - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cosmetic Serum was valued at US$18.3 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$25.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cosmetic serum market is driven by several factors, including increased consumer education about the benefits of specialized skincare treatments and a growing interest in anti-aging products as the global population ages. Advances in dermatological science that provide new insights and ingredients for serums also fuel market expansion.

Additionally, the trend towards personalization in skincare is particularly conducive to the proliferation of serums, which are often used as part of a tailored skincare routine. The rise of digital marketing and social media has allowed brands to showcase the immediate and long-term benefits of serum use, further boosting consumer interest and sales.

As the market for natural and organic products expands, there is also an increasing demand for serums formulated with green technologies and sustainability in mind, pushing companies to innovate with eco-friendly practices and ingredients. Together, these factors are propelling a dynamic growth trajectory in the cosmetic serum industry, reflecting its critical role in the future of skincare.



The report analyzes the Cosmetic Serum market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Skin & Sun Care Serum, Hair Care Serum, Other Segments.



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Skin & Sun Care Serum segment, which is expected to reach US$14.8 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Hair Care Serum segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.3% CAGR to reach $4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amway Corporation, Chanel SA, Clarins SA, Estee Lauder, Inc., Kao Corporation and more.

How is the Global Cosmetic Serum Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 46 major companies featured in this Cosmetic Serum market report include:

Amway Corporation

Chanel SA

Clarins SA

Estee Lauder, Inc.

Kao Corporation

L'Oreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Markwins Beauty Products, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company, The

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Unilever NV

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

Advancements in Dermatological Science Propel Innovations in Serum Formulations

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Ingredients Spurs Growth in Natural Serums

Anti-Aging Trends Strengthen Market Demand for Age-Defying Serums

Global Beauty Trends Fuel Adoption of Brightening and Hydrating Serums

E-commerce Expansion Sets the Stage for Global Serum Brand Accessibility

Growing Male Interest in Skincare Propels Market Expansion

Environmental Concerns Drive Formulation of Eco-Friendly Serums

Emerging Markets Witness Rising Demand for Luxury Skincare Products

Packaging Innovations Enhance Appeal and Sustainability of Serums

