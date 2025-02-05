Digital Therapeutics Market to Reach US$ 36.47 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital therapeutics market valuation is poised to reach US$ 36.47 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The healthcare industry moved fast in recent years when it comes to integrating digital health solutions. This was made possible by several factors like new tech, regulatory action, and patient expectations. COVID-19 played a major role in driving the industry toward digital therapeutics as conventional methods had to stop. Both patients and doctors required help as they sought effective ways to handle their health remotely.

The results were great; from continuous personalized care, better engagement with patients, and even better health outcomes, there is no denying that digital health is worth it. And because of all this, regulatory bodies are easing up on getting these technologies backed up for mass usage. The reason is that they notice its potential to help them solve some pressing healthcare challenges. That’s why people are seeing so much investment into the market after such growth in just a few short years.

High Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and the Demand for Digital Therapeutics

One prominent factor driving the global demand for the digital therapeutics market is the dramatic growth in chronic diseases. The escalating prevalence of conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health disorders has created an urgent demand for innovative and scalable treatment solutions. Digital therapeutics, offering evidence-based therapeutic interventions provided via digital platforms, are at the forefront of addressing this challenge.

The World Health Organization reports that non-communicable diseases (NCDs), primarily chronic diseases, account for 71% of all global deaths annually. Particularly, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, declaring 17.9 million lives each year. Diabetes prevalence has also soared, with an estimated 422 million people living with the condition globally, reflecting an expansion from 108 million in 1980. Mental health conditions are not far behind, affecting 264 million individuals globally with depression alone.

The burden of chronic diseases expands beyond health implications. Thus, flourishing demand for the digital therapeutics market. It also poses a substantial economic challenge. The global economic impact of diabetes is estimated at US$ 1.3 trillion, or 1.8% of the global gross domestic product (GDP). Similarly, mental health conditions are estimated to drain US$ 16 trillion from the global economy by 2030. These figures emphasize not only the scale of the health crisis but also the economic imperative to find effective treatment strategies. Digital therapeutics appear as a powerful solution in this context. By leveraging technology, they can deliver personalized treatment, enhance patient engagement, and decrease healthcare costs. Adoption has been further accelerated by COVID-19 which emphasized how significant remote care services were needed. A report by Astute Analytica, predicts that by 2025, digital therapeutics will have grown from having just more than 34 million users to more than double.

Digital Therapeutics Market: Treatment Leads, While Preventive Care Shows Rapid Growth Potential

Application-wise, treatment dominates the digital therapeutics market with more than 72% market share, and this makes sense. Digital therapeutics play a major role in handling and treating chronic conditions, mental health disorders, and all sorts of lifestyle-related diseases. Personalized evidence-based interventions are delivered by this segment to address the rising demand for accessible health solutions that can be remotely provided cost-effectively. This helps improve patient outcomes while lessening the burden on conventional healthcare systems.

The smaller preventive segment within the healthcare market is expected to experience rapid growth in the coming years. This growth reflects a substantial change in healthcare priorities, moving away from reactive treatment models toward proactive management strategies aimed at lowering the incidence of chronic illnesses. By concentrating on prevention, healthcare systems desire to mitigate long-term costs related to managing chronic diseases, which usually need extensive and expensive care over time.

Digital therapeutics play a key role in this transformation by offering innovative solutions designed to promote healthy behaviors, monitor risk factors, and deliver early warnings for potential health issues. These interventions leverage advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and mobile health platforms to deliver personalized and engaging experiences for users. For instance, digital tools can facilitate lifestyle changes like enhanced diet, augmented physical activity, and stress management, all of which are crucial in preventing conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and obesity.

Moreover, the integration of wearable devices and health apps into preventive care allows for continuous monitoring of vital signs and other health metrics, allowing early detection of abnormalities before they escalate into severe conditions. This real-time data collection empowers individuals to take control of their health while delivering healthcare providers with actionable insights to tailor interventions more effectively. As a result, the preventive segment is not only addressing immediate health concerns but also encouraging a culture of long-term wellness and sustainability in healthcare systems. This change emphasizes the rising recognition of prevention as a cornerstone of modern healthcare, supported by the rapid advancements in digital therapeutics and their ability to provide scalable, cost-effective solutions.

B2B Dominates Digital Therapeutics Market, While B2C Growth Soars with Consumer Health Awareness

B2B sales take up 76.6% of the digital therapeutics market as they present providers, payers, and employers exactly what they want. Solutions that can easily integrate into broader health programs can be delivered to patients as part of complete care packages. The B2B model aligns Digital therapeutics solutions with existing infrastructures allowing streamlined implementation which includes data management and reimbursement procedures.

On another note, the B2C segment within the digital therapeutics market is driven by rapid expansion in consumer health awareness and the growing adoption of digital tools that empower individuals to manage their health directly from their smartphones. Digital therapeutics, which deliver evidence-based therapeutic interventions via software applications, are becoming increasingly popular for handling chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, mental health disorders, and musculoskeletal issues. These solutions usually function independently or as complements to conventional treatments, offering patients greater accessibility and convenience.

The proliferation of smartphones and advancements in mobile health technologies have made it easier for consumers to engage with these platforms, which often include features like virtual coaching, gamification, and real-time health monitoring. This accessibility aligns with the broader trend of personalized healthcare, where users can track their progress, receive tailored recommendations, and actively participate in their treatment plans. Also, the cost-effectiveness of digital therapeutics compared to conventional healthcare services has further boosted their adoption, specifically in regions with high smartphone penetration. As a result, the B2C segment is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the overall growth of the digital therapeutics market, transforming how individuals approach preventive care and chronic disease management.

Global Digital Therapeutics Market Key Companies

2MORROW, Inc.

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

Click Therapeutics, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

Happify, Inc.

Kaia Health

Livongo Health, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Omada Health, Inc.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

Voluntis, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Preventive Applications

Prediabetes​



Obesity​



Nutrition​



Lifestyle Management​



Others​



Treatment/Care-related Applications​

Diabetes​



CNS Disorders​



Mental Health Disorder



Other CNS Disorders​



Chronic Respiratory Disorders​



Musculoskeletal Disorders​



Cardiovascular Diseases



Smoking Cessation​



Medication Adherence​



Gastrointestinal Disorders​



Substance Use & Addiction Management​



Rehabilitation & Patient Care​



By Sales Channel:

Business-to-business (B2B)

Employer



Healthcare Provider



Payers



Pharmaceutical Companies



Others



Business-to-consumer (B2C)

Patient



Caregiver



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

