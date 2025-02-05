Radix, Gold Sponsor at ARC Industry Leadership Forum 2025, Revolutionizes Asset Performance & Operations

HOUSTON, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a global technology solutions company at the forefront of industrial digital transformation is proud to showcase a groundbreaking AI-powered solution designed to revolutionize operations in asset-intensive industries.

As a Gold Sponsor at the ARC Leadership Forum 2025, taking place in Orlando, Florida, from February 10-13, 2025, Radix takes center stage for adding tangible, adoptable and scalable AI capabilities that deliver best-in-class asset performance and sustainability.

What makes Radix AI solutions unique is the tailored effectiveness of their custom-built applications paired with the in-house, industry expertise and personalized customer focus and attention, resulting in immediate, beneficial impacts to both production and profits for any industrial company. At ARC, these capabilities will reflect the Radix theme of “On the Ground: Accelerate. Optimize. Scale.”

Alex Clausbruch, CEO of North America at Radix, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s continued participation with a large executive team attending alongside partners, such as Cognite and clients, like Devon Energy. “We pride ourselves on being "on the ground," working side by side with our customers and partners. We are happy to share the innovative approaches to Asset performance management, energy transition, digitalization and sustainability to empower our customers to achieve transformational business performance and excellence," Clausbruch commented

Heavy hitters from Radix’s executive team and industry experts, along with its long-standing partners and customers, will be showcasing solutions during the ARC event and plan to focus on industries like Oil and Gas, Chemical, Manufacturing, and Power in both workshops and in scheduled sessions.

“We are quickly growing and expanding our footprint in North America, and ARC is a fantastic platform to showcase what are doing to create a sustainable impact with our clients,” said, Natalia Klafke, Executive Vice President of Energy and Sustainability at Radix. “From energy management to more ways on how digital next-gen solutions are empowering customers to reach decarbonization targets, Radix is proud to showcase these and other capabilities at ARC 2025.”

Radix's delegation will participate in various sessions, including an interactive lunch workshop on asset-intensive solutions, a risk-reduction via smart infrastructure sustainability session, and an AI Industrial Co-pilot session focusing on cutting edge technology and successful transformation initiatives.

For more information visit RADIX | ARC Industry Leadership Forum 2025.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions.

Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com .

