The Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Foundation and Los Defensores Present the 4th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic to Support Wildfire Relief Efforts Benefiting Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth annual Jaime & Blanca Jarrín Golf Classic, presented by Los Defensores , is on February 10th and is taking place at San Gabriel Country Club. This year, the proceeds raised at the event will support World Central Kitchen and its mission to provide meals to those affected by the Southern California wildfires.

By partnering with internationally renowned chef and philanthropist José Andrés and World Central Kitchen, JBJF and Los Defensores, through its Siempre Contigo initiative, aim to raise funds that will help restaurants and food trucks around Southern California provide comforting meals to displaced families, first responders, and residents recovering from the devastation caused by the fires.

Since its inception in 2019, the primary focus of the annual charity golf tournament has been to raise funds for scholarships benefiting economically disadvantaged college students. While the foundation remains committed to awarding $73,000 in scholarships this year, the recent wildfire catastrophe has prompted a shift in priorities. This year's tournament proceeds will be directed toward immediate fire relief efforts.

Los Defensores, through their Siempre Contigo initiative, has joined forces with the Jaime & Blanca Jarrin Foundation (JBJF) to support World Central Kitchen, an organization founded by renowned chef and philanthropist José Andrés. The funds raised will aid local restaurants and food trucks across Southern California in serving comforting meals to families affected and displaced, first responders, and residents recovering from the devastating fires.

For decades, Jaime Jarrín has stood as a symbol of perseverance and empowerment, inspiring Latinos across Los Angeles to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential. Similarly, Los Defensores has spent 40 years supporting the Latino community, helping individuals rebuild their lives after accidents. In the wake of the recent Southern California wildfires, the organizations are again answering the call to aid the many Los Angeles families and individuals facing food insecurity and day-to-day challenges caused by the natural disaster.

After an extraordinary 64-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB Hall-of-Famer Jaime Jarrín has devoted his retirement to inspiring others and championing the power of mutual empowerment to uplift and strengthen the community.

"We hope that our decision to donate the proceeds from our celebrity golf tournament to Southern California wildfire relief efforts will provide critical support to those impacted and spotlight the urgent need for ongoing aid. Our goal is to inspire collective action and meaningful partnerships to help communities rebuild and recover," stated Jarrín.

Los Defensores and their Siempre Contigo community initiative are dedicated to uplifting underserved communities, amplifying their voices, and providing the support needed to build a better future. The organization champions the power of perseverance, collective strength, and unwavering support—values that reflect its ongoing commitment to standing with the community, especially in times of need.

“Our commitment to addressing critical needs within our community and fostering resilience has never been stronger," said Nicole Cordero, VP of Community Affairs and Marketing at Los Defensores. "We strive to empower individuals to uplift one another, creating a cycle of support that drives progress and inspires hope. In the wake of the recent wildfire devastation in Southern California, we are proud to support this year’s tournament and contribute to vital relief efforts to help affected families get their lives back on track."

For more information about the Jaime and Blanca Jarrín Foundation, please visit https://www.jarrinfoundation.org/

To support relief efforts, please visit https://jbjfgolf24.funraise.org/

About Los Defensores:

Los Defensores is a distinguished brand committed to supporting the Latino community across the United States by connecting consumers to qualified attorneys. With a history dating back to 1984, Los Defensores leverages a vast network of over 200 independent attorneys to assist in various legal areas, including personal injury, workplace accidents, and employment law. Renowned for its accessibility, Los Defensores connects Latinos to attorneys who offer free initial consultations in Spanish, ensuring their services are understandable and approachable. They aim to connect clients to legal support within 10 minutes, operating around the clock to emphasize both urgency and quality in their client service.

About the Siempre Contigo Community Initiative:

Launched in 2024, Los Defensores' "Siempre Contigo" Community Initiative embodies the organization's long-standing commitment to uplift, support, and advocate for people across the nation. Los Defensores remains deeply committed to corporate social responsibility and providing meaningful support. Through this initiative, Los Defensores continues to put underserved communities first and foster goodwill by providing essential resources to underserved families across the United States.