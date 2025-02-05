Market Auctions to Auction Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Iconic Diamond Collection

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Auctions, appointed by the IRS, is set to auction an iconic collection of items previously owned by rapper Daniel Hernandez, known professionally as Tekashi 6ix9ine. This highly anticipated live auction, which is closed to the public, will take place March 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM EST in Palm Beach County, Florida, and online. Bidding is already live at marketauctions.com .

Notable Items Up for Bid:

"Bruce the Shark" Diamond Pendant – A 10Kt white gold pendant with 118.00 carats of diamonds, famously worn by 6ix9ine in Gooba and TROLLZ. An Instagram post with the diamond covered “Finding Nemo” shark had over 1.6 billion views.

– A 10Kt white gold pendant with 118.00 carats of diamonds, famously worn by 6ix9ine in Gooba and TROLLZ. An Instagram post with the diamond covered “Finding Nemo” shark had over 1.6 billion views. 6IXINE, GOOBA, RIAA Platinum Award Plaque – Official RIAA-certified plaque commemorating the platinum status of 6ix9ine’s hit single Gooba.

– Official RIAA-certified plaque commemorating the platinum status of 6ix9ine’s hit single Gooba. "Spinner Shark" Enamel Pendant – A 10Kt gold custom piece by Richie Rich Jewelers with 87.80 carats of diamonds, reportedly purchased for $1,000,000.







Other items include a 70.00 carat Water Diamond & Enamel Pendant, a 14Kt 69 Spinning Diamond Ring, a Rolex Datejust Wristwatch, Cartier Santos Stainless Steel Wristwatch, and a limited-edition Birkin Bag. You can view all 63 items on the block here .

With over 3,500 fans, collectors, investors, and celebrities already signed up, the demand is high. Market Auctions is vetting every bidder to ensure a smooth and legitimate process—so patience is key. "Market Auctions was selected by the IRS to handle this auction, and we are committed to conducting it with the highest level of professionalism and transparency," said Jacob K. Kodner, Managing Partner of Market Auctions. "We understand the heightened interest in this collection, and our focus is ensuring a fair and secure process for all bidders."

Market Auctions operates with a dedication to integrity and professionalism, handling each consignment with the same level of care, regardless of its origin. The appointment by the IRS highlights their confidence in Market Auctions expertise and ethical standards. This auction is conducted under the authority of IRS Code Section 6335.

About Market Auctions: Market Auctions is a premier auction house in based in Palm Beach County, Florida specializing in fine art, jewelry, and high-value collectibles. Known for its integrity and expertise, the company provides a trusted platform for buyers and sellers worldwide.

Media Contact: Thomas Tobin

Thomas@PantelidesPR.com

212.624.2648

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49a83b42-54c8-4d01-8baa-fce58ac0fbfe