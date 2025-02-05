UPDATE -- Lotto.com Celebrates the New Year with a $3 Million New York Lottery Win

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , one of the nation's largest delivery services for official state lottery tickets, celebrates the $3 Million New York Lottery win with a loyal customer.

Colleen S., a Rochester resident and Lotto.com customer since its New York launch in 2022, is starting the new year on a high note after winning $3 Million in the New York Lotto Jackpot, thanks to her go-to numbers. "I always play these numbers. On the day I won I was thinking of skipping a drawing, but something told me to play them," Colleen S. told Lotto.com.

After being notified of her win by Lotto.com, Colleen S. made the journey to New York City to collect her prize winning ticket, taking time to embrace iconic city experiences like visiting the Statue of Liberty and enjoying an authentic New York City bagel. Colleen shared with the Lotto.com team that she has four daughters, just welcomed her first grandchild, and is looking forward to spoiling her family with her good fortune.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our first big win of 2025, especially alongside such a loyal customer,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “As someone who was born and raised in New York City, this big winner is extra special for me personally!”

Lotto.com is proud to bring incremental customers and funds to the The New York Lottery, which provided $3.8 billion for education in fiscal 2024 and over $86.2 billion since inception in 1967.

Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

Customers on Lotto.com can order official state lottery tickets for popular lottery games on their phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets "Winever," visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 2.8 million customers and has created 8 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Digital Scratch ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the first-to-market Digital Scratch tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon and Texas. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon and Texas, with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:

Havas Formula: lotto@havasformula.com