Questex’s StreamTV Show Opens Submissions for the 2025 StreamTV Awards - Celebrating the Best in Streaming Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Show today announces the call for submissions for the 2025 StreamTV Awards , honoring the trailblazers, visionaries, and game-changers who are redefining the streaming industry. From skyrocketing viewership to breakthrough monetization strategies, the awards celebrate the brands, platforms, and leaders shaping the future of streaming entertainment.

Kevin Gray, VP and Market Leader, Questex said, "The level of innovation and creativity in this industry is nothing short of extraordinary. These awards recognize the pioneers and emerging leaders driving revenue, engagement, and cutting-edge content experiences. If you’re transforming the streaming landscape, this is your moment to shine."

Award Categories - Honoring Excellence Across the Industry

This year’s 14 award categories spotlight the best in content, technology, advertising, and leadership, including:

Advertising Executive of the Year

Marketing Executive of the Year

Content Partnerships Executive of the Year

Technology Executive of the Year

Innovation in Advertising

Innovation in Content Delivery & Distribution

Innovation in Monetization

Innovation in User Experience

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Advertising Agency of the Year - NEW

Emerging Leaders

StreamTV Impact Award

FAST Channel of the Year

Streaming Platform of the Year

Key Dates & Submission Details

Submissions are open now through March 27, 2025

Early Bird Discount: Receive a 20% discount on entries before February 27, 2025

Finalists Announced: April 29, 2025

Winners Revealed: June 11, 2025 at the StreamTV Show in Denver, CO

A panel of industry-leading judges will evaluate submissions based on innovation, engagement, revenue impact, strategy and leadership. To review past winners, click here . To make a nomination, click here .

Be Part of the Streaming Industry’s Biggest Night

The StreamTV Awards take center stage at the StreamTV Show, where industry leaders converge for networking, innovation, and game-changing insights. Register to attend the StreamTV Show here .

For sponsorship opportunities contact: Scott Gruntorad or Marrysa Moyer .

Looking to speak or sponsor? Click here .

About The StreamTV Show

StreamTV Show isn’t just a conference - it’s a community! From insightful sessions to lively networking events, this is where deals get made, partnerships are forged, and the future of streaming is shaped.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV is widely known as the industry’s largest annual event for streaming. For more information, visit http://www.streamtvshow.com . The StreamTV Show is supported by the event’s official publication, StreamTV Insider, the streaming TV industry’s daily monitor. For more information, visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.