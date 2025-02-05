Questex’s Sensors Converge 2025 Unveils Conference Program Featuring Thought Leaders from LG Electronics, Nokia, Amazon, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Cruise, and More

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge , North America’s leading electronics event for design engineers, is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a powerful lineup of speakers, workshops, and interactive sessions. Taking place June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California, the event will spotlight cutting-edge advancements in sensing, processing, and connectivity. Attendees who register here before March 28 can take advantage of advance savings rates.

Under the theme, “Accelerating Smart Sensor Innovation: Driving Impact, Powering Change,” Sensors Converge 2025 will unite top minds across the electronics ecosystem to explore the transformative technologies and trends shaping the future.

Inspiring Keynotes from Industry Visionaries

On June 25, Seong-Hyok Sean Kim, Ph.D., Senior Research Fellow and Vice President at LG Electronics will present “Sensing as an AI Service for Smart Space,” exploring how advancements in sensor technology are enabling groundbreaking AI-powered solutions for connected environments.

On June 26, Sanjay Kumar, Chief Semiconductor Officer, Nokia will present "The Emerging Opportunity for Sensors in AI Training," featuring how a new generation of devices powered by sensors is needed to continue advancement of AI revolution.

Curated Content Tracks Driving Industry Transformation

Attendees will gain insights and strategies from industry leaders through curated content via three topics:

Innovation & Next-Gen Tech Micro Edge AI Sensing Smart Sensors Embedded AI Quantum Sensing Sustainability

Process Design & Efficiency Energy Harvesting AI-enabled sensing technologies Software/Hardware Autonomous Vehicles Edge Technology Sustainability Data 2.0 Data Center Infrastructure

Connectivity 5G & 5G Advanced 6G Network as a Sensor Connected & Automated Vehicles Wearables Sustainability Coming together of cloud, IoT, AI & Connectivity LoRa Connectivity Density



Unmatched Educational Programming

The 2025 program will feature over 100 expert-led educational sessions and multiple in-depth workshops delivered by more than 100 of the brightest minds in sensing, processing and connectivity. Notable companies include Novelic, Blecon, AONDevices, CardieX, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technology, NTT, Cruise, HaiLa Technologies, Amazon, NIST, and many more.

Half-Day Workshops – June 24

Designed for engineers and developers seeking deep technical training, Sensors Converge will offer half-day workshops on the following topics:

AI & Machine Learning

Advancing MEMS

Printed & Flexible Electronics



A Landmark Year for Sensors Converge

“For four decades, Sensors Converge has been the ultimate hub for design engineers and engineering leaders, driving innovation in sensor technology, electronics, and embedded systems,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge. “This year’s milestone event will be the most dynamic and impactful yet, combining cutting-edge education, world-class exhibitors, and an immersive conference program to inspire the next generation of technological breakthroughs.”

Discover Game-Changing Technologies on the Expo Floor

Beyond the Conference, the Sensors Converge Expo will feature 200+ leading exhibitors, including industry giants like Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, STMicroelectronics, NXP, and more. Attendees will explore solutions in Automotive, IoT, MEMS, Power, Wearables, Wireless, Embedded Systems, and beyond.

Join the Celebration

For more information or to register, visit: www.sensorsconverge.com . For media registration, click here.

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here . Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and TikTok .

