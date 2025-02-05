Citizens Business Bank Recognized on Forbes List of Best Banks in America

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the “Bank”), has been recognized by Forbes in their 16thannual America’s Best Banks list. This recognition marks the ninth time in the past decade that the Bank has earned a place on Forbes’ prestigious list of the best banks in the nation.

“We are honored to receive recognition once again for our strong financial performance,” said David Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVB Financial Corp. and Citizens Business Bank. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and talent of our associates, as well as the enduring relationships we have developed with our customers.”

As one of the top performing financial services companies in the nation, CVBF and the Bank regularly receive industry accolades for their financial strength and community outreach efforts. In 2024, CVBF was ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the Top 50 Public Banks, and also named as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek. The Bank maintained its Five-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, its designation as a “Super Premier” Performing Bank by The Findley Reports and CVBF’s BBB+ rating from Fitch Ratings. The Bank previously received top honors from Forbes as the overall number one “Best Bank in America” for four of the past ten years, namely, in 2023, 2021, 2020 and 2016.

In establishing its rankings, Forbes looked at ten metrics related to credit quality, growth, and profitability for all 100 of the largest publicly traded banks and thrifts in asset size in the nation.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with greater than $15 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and three trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVB Financial Corp., visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

