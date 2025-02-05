Premier Construction Industry Conference Brings Stakeholders Together

Washington, D.C., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release

Construction Industry Stakeholders to Converge in Orlando to Build Mutual Success

Washington, D.C. - The Iron Workers and Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT) will bring together end users, contractors and ironworkers in Orlando to build mutual success through collaboration.

Themed "Accomplish the Mission," the 2025 North American Iron Workers/IMPACT Conference will be held at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Fla., February 23-26, 2025. The conference aims to strengthen business relationships between ironworkers, contractors and their customers. The conference's general and breakout sessions are designed to cater to end users in meeting their project expectations and provide ironworkers and contractors a platform to showcase their portfolios, expertise and skills.

Attendees will have a unique opportunity to hone business acumen, learn best practices from industry experts, garner tips to foster business growth and network – all under one roof. This year's conference will cover a wide range of industry topics such as artificial Intelligence, suicide prevention, mental health, offshore wind industry, construction training and certifications, insurance, material supply and manufacturing, rebar projects, safety, mass timber, political challenges and opportunities in the U.S. and Canada and more. Contractors find the conference to be useful not only in keeping their fingers on the pulse, but also in providing them with rare opportunities to collaborate and network with other industry professionals, general contractors and end users.

“From a business development and relationship building standpoint, this is a happy hunting ground for us every year,” said President of Berlin Steel Mike O’Sullivan.

A panel of end users from Aecon Group Inc., Los Alamos National Laboratory, General Motors Corporation and United States Steel Corporation will discuss their project needs during the general session. The conference offers many networking opportunities for all attendees. Minority, woman and veteran-owned contracting businesses will be given a special opportunity to network with general contractors and end users.

“I chose to return once again this year to solidify my relationships with the ironworkers and my contractors, but also to attend the sessions,” said Will Trumm, vice president, Tennessee Valley Authority. “They are a real value-add that I can take home with me.”

In addition to the educational breakout sessions, this year’s conference features top industry experts on a wide range of industry hot topics. Please visit the conference website and check the agenda for details.

About Iron Workers: The Iron Workers (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in shops.

About IMPACT: IMPACT is an ironworker-contractor partnership designed to provide a forum for ironworkers and their contractors to address mutual concerns and encourage reasonable balanced solutions.