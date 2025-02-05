PassiveLogic's Sense Nano Wins AHR Innovation Award for Breakthrough Building Sensor

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PassiveLogic, creator of the first platform for generative autonomy in buildings, announced today that its Sense Nano™ sensor has been awarded the 2025 AHR Innovation Award in the Tools and Instruments category.

The AHR Innovation Awards, co-sponsored by the AHR Expo, ASHRAE, and AHRI, recognize the most inventive and original products, systems, and technologies showcased at the annual AHR Expo. Winners are selected by a panel of third-party ASHRAE member judges who evaluate all entries based on innovative design, creativity, application, value, and market impact. This recognition underscores the Sense Nano's significant contribution to advancing building technology and reshaping the HVACR industry.

The Sense Nano stands out as the world's first truly wireless sensor, a breakthrough that promises to revolutionize how buildings are designed, constructed, and operated. This groundbreaking device harvests energy from its environment, eliminating the need for wires or batteries. This innovative approach to power not only simplifies installation but also allows for unprecedented flexibility in sensor placement, opening up new possibilities for comprehensive building monitoring and control.

Measuring less than 2" in diameter, the Sense Nano's sleek, architecturally sensitive design houses seven distinct sensors: air temperature, radiant temperature, humidity, air pressure, light levels, occupant location services, and—when wired—indoor air quality. Its CNC machined aircraft alloy aluminum housing ensures durability while maintaining an elegant aesthetic that integrates seamlessly into any environment. The Sense Nano's compact size belies its powerful capabilities, providing a wealth of data crucial for creating truly intelligent and responsive building environments.

The installation process of the Sense Nano is as innovative as its design. Using the companion Quantum Lens mobile application, the sensor's location is automatically recognized, enabling rapid deployment and seamless integration into the building's real-time digital twin. This streamlined process significantly reduces installation time and complexity, making it easier than ever to upgrade existing buildings with cutting-edge sensing technology.

"The Sense Nano represents a breakthrough in sensor technology, enabling us to push the boundaries of what's possible in autonomous buildings," said Troy Harvey, CEO of PassiveLogic. "This innovation enhances our ability to create truly human-centric environments that adapt and respond to occupants' needs in real-time. By providing high-fidelity data across multiple environmental parameters, the Sense Nano further enriches our autonomous systems, allowing buildings to become active participants in enhancing comfort, efficiency, and sustainability.”

As a key component of PassiveLogic's ecosystem, the Sense Nano plays a vital role in enabling truly autonomous buildings. By providing constant high-fidelity data, it empowers the Hive Autonomous Platform to make intelligent control decisions and optimize building performance, creating environments that learn, adapt, and optimize themselves. This synergy between advanced sensing technology and artificial intelligence marks a significant step forward in the evolution of the build world, moving beyond simple automation to true autonomy.

This AHR Innovation Award adds to the Sense Nano's growing list of accolades. In 2024, it received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for Product Design, recognizing its outstanding aesthetic and functional design. Additionally, the Nano is a key component of PassiveLogic's Hive Autonomous Platform, which won the iF DESIGN AWARD also in 2024, further validating the company's commitment to excellence in both form and function.

Experience the award-winning Sense Nano firsthand at AHR Expo 2025. Visit PassiveLogic at booths 1391 & 1191 to see live demos and discover how this innovative technology is revolutionizing building autonomy. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with the Sense Nano, explore its capabilities, and learn how it integrates with PassiveLogic's broader ecosystem to create truly autonomous buildings.

About PassiveLogic

PassiveLogic enables autonomy for controlled systems and unlocks collaboration between teams to manage those systems. PassiveLogic has reimagined how we design, build, operate, maintain, and manage infrastructural robots, whose current technology has remained unchanged for decades. By using revolutionary physics-based Quantum digital twins and leveraging the world’s fastest AI compiler to simulate future-forward controls, PassiveLogic empowers users to easily create their own generative digital twins in minutes to launch autonomous control. This control optimizes for energy use, equipment longevity, and occupant comfort levels in real time for the system’s lifetime. Autonomous control lays the foundation for decarbonization at scale and enables truly smart, connected cities. PassiveLogic is backed by leading investors including NVIDIA, Brookfield Growth, Addition, Keyframe Capital, noa (formerly A/O Proptech), RET Ventures, and Era Ventures.