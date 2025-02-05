United States Programmatic Ad Seller Quality Rankings Q4 2024: Sonobi Tops Pixalate’s Web Seller Trust Index; OpenX Leads on CTV Rankings for Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; Verve No. 1 on Mobile

London, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q4 2024 United States Seller Trust Index for Web, Mobile, and Connected TV (CTV) to rank programmatic ad sellers across desktop and mobile web , mobile apps , and CTV . The first-of-its-kind rankings, using SupplyChain Object (SCO) data, offer a comprehensive view of programmatic ad sellers based on quality across the advertising supply chain, as measured by Pixalate.

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes feature country-level seller ratings in 140+ countries for 580+ sellers. The rankings are based on an analysis of over 50 billion monthly programmatic advertising impressions from Q4 2024.

Top Programmatic Web Ad Sellers in the United States

Rank United States 1 Sonobi 2 Index Exchange 3 OpenX 4 Outbrain Inc. 5 Mediavine

See more in the Web Seller Trust Index .

Top Programmatic Mobile Ad Sellers in the United States (Q4 2024)

Rank United States 1 Verve 2 VideoHeroes 3 IronSource 4 Index Exchange 5 Bidmachine

See more in the Mobile Seller Trust Index .

Top Programmatic CTV Ad Sellers in the United States

Roku

Rank United States 1 OpenX 2 Magnite 3 Index Exchange 4 BeachFront 5 Sharethrough

Samsung Smart TV

Rank United States 1 Magnite 2 Verve 3 FreeWheel 4 Sonobi 5 Xandr Monetize

Amazon Fire TV

Rank United States 1 OpenX 2 Magnite 3 BeachFront 4 Sharethrough 5 Index Exchange

Apple TV

Rank United States 1 OpenX 2 Magnite 3 Index Exchange 4 FreeWheel 5 Google AdExchange

See more in the CTV Seller Trust Index .

Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes provide a full view of the ad supply chain ecosystem. In doing so, the Indexes aim to foster economic fairness, encourage competition, and highlight the full range of sellers available to buyers, including each sellers’ relative strengths and weaknesses in each country.

Explore all of Pixalate’s Seller Trust Indexes:

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

