New AFB Scholars Program Expands Opportunities for Blind Students

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) announced this week the launch of the AFB Scholars Program, which aims to provide substantial scholarships for students who are blind in the United States. The scholarship application period will open on February 10, 2025.

“The AFB Scholars program offers a transformative opportunity for blind students,” said Eric Bridges, AFB president and CEO. “These new scholarships will turn the dreams of many exceptional students into reality for years to come.”

The scholarship awards will be available for graduate and undergraduate students who meet the qualifications for legal blindness. The maximum amount available will be $20k for undergraduate students and $28k for graduate students. The first round of scholarships will be awarded for the coming 2025-2026 school year. These scholarships are in addition to AFB’s current offering of scholarships awarded in partnership with the American Council of the Blind (ACB).

“A great aspect of this new scholarship program is that students will also gain access to successful blind professionals as mentors and have the opportunity to join AFB at its annual Leadership Conference,” said Matthew Janusauskas, AFB Chief Technology & Programs Officer. “This demonstrates AFB’s commitment to ensure students are set up for success in their chosen field of study.”

The newly launched AFB Scholarship Program is made possible through the generous support of the Lulu J. Alonso Scholarship Fund. Named in memory of Lulu J. Alonso, a teacher of the visually impaired and professor emeriti at Michigan State University, the endowed gift will provide multiple substantial gifts in perpetuity. As a result of the gift, AFB has set up an advisory group and selection committee and will provide program support for the scholarships to be awarded. The application deadline is March 21st, 2025. Visit the scholarship page at www.afb.org/scholarships to learn more about the qualifications and to submit an application.

Founded in 1921, the American Foundation for the Blind creates equal opportunities and expands possibilities for people who are blind, deafblind, or have low vision through advocacy, thought leadership, and strategic partnerships. In addition to publishing the Journal of Visual Impairment & Blindness (JVIB), AFB is also the proud steward of the Helen Keller Archive, which is available on the AFB website at www.afb.org.