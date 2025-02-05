Keynode Celebrates 7th Anniversary with Exclusive High-Yield Staking Rewards Offer

New York, NY, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of its 7th anniversary, Keynode, a trusted name in the world of crypto staking, is launching a special limited-time staking offer. Running from Feb 5th to Feb 13th, this exclusive promotion provides high-yield staking opportunities across multiple plans. This anniversary event highlights Keynode’s continued commitment to making crypto staking accessible, rewarding, and secure for all users.





7th Anniversary Staking Offer – Get Higher Crypto Staking Rewards

As part of this celebration, you can get a 7-day high-yield staking plan with daily payouts. The structured plans are designed for both new and experienced stakers, allowing you to have the flexibility and maximize crypto staking rewards despite your experience in crypto. Here are the offers available on the staking platform:

777 USDT for XRP – 1.40% daily, total rewards: 76.15 USDT

3,777 USDT for SOL – 1.60% daily, total rewards: 423.02 USDT

5,777 USDT for BNB – 1.90% daily, total rewards: 768.34 USDT

7,777 USDT for MATIC – 2.20% daily, total rewards: 1,197.66 USDT

17,777 USDT for ETH – 2.50% daily, total rewards: 3,110.98 USDT

27,777 USDT for BTC – 2.80% daily, total rewards: 5,444.29 USDT

Note that this is a limited-time offer, therefore, you can stake your assets and get daily returns for 7 days.

Empowering Investors Through Secure and Flexible Staking Solutions

With the increasing demand for crypto staking platforms, Keynode continues to innovate by offering a seamless staking experience to its users. The platform is secured through partnerships with regulated entities to secure your digital assets. Whether you’re looking for short-term gains or long-term staking opportunities, the platform has staking rewards tailored to your financial goals.

Why Crypto Staking?

By staking your crypto, you’ll get:

Liquidity-Pooled Staking: Users earn crypto staking rewards while maintaining the liquidity of their assets.

Daily Payouts: Stakers get payouts every 24 hours offering a consistent passive income stream.

Low Entry Barrier: Unlike traditional staking which requires high minimum deposits, crypto staking platforms like Keynode make it simple to participate with multiple staking plans to fit different investment levels.

24/7 Customer Support: A team of experts is available 24/7 to help users with their staking journey.

Referral and Affiliate Rewards to Earn More

Apart from staking, the staking platform offers referral and affiliate rewards. By inviting friends and fellow investors to the platform, users can earn up to 4% commissions on their referrals’ staking activity.

This creates an additional income stream and grows the community of active stakers. The good thing is affiliates continue to earn as long as their referral continues to stake on the platform.

Join Keynode 7th Anniversary Staking Event

As one of the top crypto staking rewards providers, Keynode is celebrating this milestone by giving back to its users with more earning opportunities. With daily payouts and a 7-day staking plan, the platform is redefining passive income in the crypto staking space.

To participate in the limited-time 7th Anniversary Staking Offer, visit Keynode’s website at www.keynode.net and start staking now.

About Keynode

Keynode has been in the crypto staking industry for years, providing secure and user-friendly staking solutions for digital asset holders. With a mission to simplify staking and maximize earning potential, Keynode has multiple staking options to cater to investors worldwide.

For more information, visit:

Email: info@keynode.net

Phone: (+1) 678-310-6834

Location: 1325 Avenue of the Americas, New York City, United States, New York

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



